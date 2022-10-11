ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

Gilmer man arrested after allegedly leading authorities on chase in stolen vehicle

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase in the Harrison County area and into Louisiana, officials said.

Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run

40-year-old Dustin Taylor of Gilmer was taken into custody on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, officials said.

Around 7:30 a.m., Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Cypress Street in Hallsville. Hallsville PD responded to the location and entered the information of the stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, into a state and national information system, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said that around 11:42 a.m., Waskom police and Harrison County Constable John Hickey located the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit began near Spur 156 and U.S. Highway 80. The pursuit continued to I-20 and traveled eastbound when HCSO intervened.

HCSO and Waksom police pursued the vehicle into Louisiana when Caddo Parrish sheriff’s deputies and Greenwood police officers assisted, officials said.

The chase continued onto U.S. Highway 79 going south then north on FM 9 before going back onto I-20. Officials said the stolen vehicle entered the westbound construction zone traveling eastbound before crashing near the 628 mile marker.

East Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10,000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested

Taylor was then taken to a local hospital for precaution and cleared to be taken to the Harrison County Jail.

“Great job by Hallsville PD, Waskom PD, Harrison County Constable Hickey, Panola County Texas Sheriff’s Office , Greenwood Police Department , and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for assisting…It’s never a good idea to run from law enforcement ’cause you only go to jail tired!” said HCSO.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

