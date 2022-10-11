Read full article on original website
Independent investigation into what led up to the shooting at Oxford High School continues
OXFORD, Mich. - In July, the Oxford Community School District announced they would be hiring an independent investigation firm to look into what happened leading up to and after the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. This week the firm was in Oakland County doing interviews with...
YWCA discusses what signs to look out for in possible domestic abuse victims
FLINT, Mich. — October is domestic violence awareness month and a mid-Michigan agency wants people to know the signs of domestic abuse and become aware of the resources. “Victims tend not to report, because they are concerned for their life, along with the brainwashing they undergo," said Michelle Rosynsky, the CEO of YWCA of Greater Flint.
Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old Oxford Township boy was arrested by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies after posting pictures on social media of three handguns and claiming he would kill individuals of Jewish descent, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the 14-year-old was arrested at...
Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
Sheriff's office to hold press conference after rescue of emaciated dog
FLINT, Mich. - Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson will hold a press briefing on Friday at 2:00 p.m. after the rescue of an emaciated dog. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the City of Flint for an emaciated and starved dog on October 7, 2022. New...
City of Saginaw provides update on allocation of ARPA funds
SAGINAW, Mich. - The City of Saginaw is providing an update on the recent allocation of ARPA funds. The City of Saginaw approved the allocation of $11.6 million in ARPA funds for housing and blight-related categories at the September 26 city council meeting. New links: Priest convicted of sexual assault...
38th Annual Regional College Fair held at Mott Community College
FLINT, Mich. - The 38th Annual Regional College Fair was held on Thursday at Mott Community College in Flint. New links: Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat. For the first time since the pandemic, Mott College students were able to gather in person for the annual event.
Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE
FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
Michigan State University president announces resignation
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost confidence in the school's governing board and can no longer serve. “I...
Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run taking place Oct. 15th
CLIO, Mich. - The Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run/Walk is happening on Saturday, Oct. 15. Proceeds from the race will benefit the following nonprofit organizations:. Clio Youth Health and Fitness Fund of the Clio Area. Registration is available online at http://werunthistown.com. Cost for the color run is $30 for adults...
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody gets set for final trip to state tournament
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - This weekend, the MHSAA girls golf state tournament will take place at multiple locations, including the Bedford Valley golf club in Battle Creek, which will feature the final event for one of the best high school golfers in the history of Mid-Michigan. Grand Blanc's Kate Brody...
