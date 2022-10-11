ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

nbc25news.com

YWCA discusses what signs to look out for in possible domestic abuse victims

FLINT, Mich. — October is domestic violence awareness month and a mid-Michigan agency wants people to know the signs of domestic abuse and become aware of the resources. “Victims tend not to report, because they are concerned for their life, along with the brainwashing they undergo," said Michelle Rosynsky, the CEO of YWCA of Greater Flint.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old Oxford Township boy was arrested by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies after posting pictures on social media of three handguns and claiming he would kill individuals of Jewish descent, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the 14-year-old was arrested at...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Saginaw provides update on allocation of ARPA funds

SAGINAW, Mich. - The City of Saginaw is providing an update on the recent allocation of ARPA funds. The City of Saginaw approved the allocation of $11.6 million in ARPA funds for housing and blight-related categories at the September 26 city council meeting. New links: Priest convicted of sexual assault...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

38th Annual Regional College Fair held at Mott Community College

FLINT, Mich. - The 38th Annual Regional College Fair was held on Thursday at Mott Community College in Flint. New links: Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat. For the first time since the pandemic, Mott College students were able to gather in person for the annual event.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE

FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan State University president announces resignation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost confidence in the school's governing board and can no longer serve. “I...
EAST LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run taking place Oct. 15th

CLIO, Mich. - The Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run/Walk is happening on Saturday, Oct. 15. Proceeds from the race will benefit the following nonprofit organizations:. Clio Youth Health and Fitness Fund of the Clio Area. Registration is available online at http://werunthistown.com. Cost for the color run is $30 for adults...
CLIO, MI
nbc25news.com

Grand Blanc's Kate Brody gets set for final trip to state tournament

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - This weekend, the MHSAA girls golf state tournament will take place at multiple locations, including the Bedford Valley golf club in Battle Creek, which will feature the final event for one of the best high school golfers in the history of Mid-Michigan. Grand Blanc's Kate Brody...
GRAND BLANC, MI

