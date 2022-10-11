Read full article on original website
Related
Pennyrile Parkway ramp to be closed Saturday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the SB off ramp to the Pennyrile Parkway (US 68/80) will be closed on Saturday.
14news.com
Fire shuts down part of Wilson Lane in Henderson Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called early Friday morning to a fire in Henderson County. Officials with Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue say Wilson Lane is closed from 5th Street to the 600 block as crews battle the fire. They say several fire agencies are helping them. We’ll...
14news.com
UCSO: 1 dead after crash on KY 141 South
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that they say happened on KY 141 South. They say that crash happened Thursday around 3:25 p.m. Officials with the sheriff’s office say 25-year-old Eric Nixon was exiting the right side of KY...
14news.com
EFD: No injuries reported following Evansville house fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a working structure fire on Friday night. Dispatch says this happened at a house on the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue. Firefighters on scene say it took about an hour to fully extinguish the fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Owensboro road reopens after field fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Todd Bridge Road was closed because of a field fire Friday in Owensboro. The fire broke out Friday afternoon near the Brescia Athletic Fields. Several emergency vehicles were called out as crews work to get the fire out. The Daviess County Fire Department believes the fire...
wevv.com
Todd Bridge Road back open in Daviess County after large field fire
UPDATE: Officials say Friday's massive fire was started by a tree service truck that was hauling a burning load. Video shared with us appears to show the incident unfold. Click here to see the full story. Original Story:. Crews were called to the scene of a large field fire in...
14news.com
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say she crashed into an Indiana State trooper’s car. Officials with the Indiana State Police say that happened Friday night around 6:35 p.m. According to a release, during a traffic stop an ISP trooper’s car was hit, causing...
14news.com
Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. The building commissioner tells us a vehicle hit a building, then the driver took off. It happened in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue at an empty building next to a laundromat. The building is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
High-speed motorcycle chase on Lloyd Expressway leads to arrest of Evansville couple
An Evansville couple was arrested on Wednesday night after police say a man led authorities on a high-speed chase down the Lloyd Expressway. The Indiana State Police says the incident started around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, when a trooper was patrolling the Lloyd Expressway near Weinbach Avenue. ISP says the...
14news.com
4 people taken to hospital after crash in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to a car driving into a tree on Wednesday night. Dispatch says the single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Seminary Road and Bayou Creek Road. The call originally came in around 9:09 p.m. The Vanderburgh...
14news.com
Traffic backed up on Evansville’s west side due to flashing traffic light
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The traffic light at Rosenberger and the Lloyd Expressway is flashing red. Around 6:45 p.m., traffic was backed up as drivers treated the busy intersection as a four way stop. There’s no word on when the light will be fixed or why it’s flashing.
14news.com
EPD: Part of US 41 temporarily shut down while officers apprehend suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Highway 41 was shut down for a period of time on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department told 14 News this move was out of precaution as officers assisted Gibson County authorities in apprehending a suspect. Officers say the call came into them at around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
ISP: Impaired teen hits patrol car, police find Smirnoff in her Jeep
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An allegedly impaired driver was arrested Friday after crashing her Jeep into a trooper’s patrol car and causing a three-car crash, according to a release from Indiana State Police. The release said around 6:35 p.m., a state trooper had stopped the driver of...
vincennespbs.org
Memorial Bridge to close in January
The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
14news.com
Food truck owner takes advantage of lunchtime rush on Main St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Main Street in Evansville, one hot dog stand owner is taking advantage of the bustling lunch rush. Videojournalist Brian Cissell was there to take in the lunch rush with him.
14news.com
Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
city-countyobserver.com
Old Henderson Road Fatality
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single vehicle collision in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd. The victim from yesterday’s fatality accident on Old Henderson Rd. has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, Age 38, of Evansville. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision.
wevv.com
Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County
Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
wevv.com
Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County
Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
wevv.com
Video appears to show truck that started massive field fire in Daviess County
Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple home homes in danger. Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says. Western Kentucky fire officials estimate the blaze spread for about...
Comments / 0