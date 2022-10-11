ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

14news.com

Fire shuts down part of Wilson Lane in Henderson Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called early Friday morning to a fire in Henderson County. Officials with Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue say Wilson Lane is closed from 5th Street to the 600 block as crews battle the fire. They say several fire agencies are helping them. We’ll...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

UCSO: 1 dead after crash on KY 141 South

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that they say happened on KY 141 South. They say that crash happened Thursday around 3:25 p.m. Officials with the sheriff’s office say 25-year-old Eric Nixon was exiting the right side of KY...
UNION COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EFD: No injuries reported following Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a working structure fire on Friday night. Dispatch says this happened at a house on the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue. Firefighters on scene say it took about an hour to fully extinguish the fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro road reopens after field fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Todd Bridge Road was closed because of a field fire Friday in Owensboro. The fire broke out Friday afternoon near the Brescia Athletic Fields. Several emergency vehicles were called out as crews work to get the fire out. The Daviess County Fire Department believes the fire...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. The building commissioner tells us a vehicle hit a building, then the driver took off. It happened in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue at an empty building next to a laundromat. The building is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

4 people taken to hospital after crash in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to a car driving into a tree on Wednesday night. Dispatch says the single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Seminary Road and Bayou Creek Road. The call originally came in around 9:09 p.m. The Vanderburgh...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Memorial Bridge to close in January

The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Old Henderson Road Fatality

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single vehicle collision in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd. The victim from yesterday’s fatality accident on Old Henderson Rd. has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, Age 38, of Evansville. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County

Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County

Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

