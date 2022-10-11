Scott Dabson is joining us tonight to talk about Alpine Academy’s brand-new campus that will serve the west side of Rockford. The new campus is called Resurrection and they are hosting an open house this Saturday to introduce themselves to the community. The Resurrection is located at 811 Locust St in Rockford and the open house is from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Information about enrollment, scholarships, and financial aid will be available at the open house. Scott also tells us that Alpine Academy is hosting a trunk and treat event on Saturday October 29th. This event is open to the whole community. Its open from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at 5001 Forest View Ave in Rockford. To keep up with all Alpine Academy’s events, check out their website and social media.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO