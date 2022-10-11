Read full article on original website
Rockford ArtScene Kicks off its Fall 2022 Event
The Rockford ArtScene kicked off its fall 2022 event Friday. The Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) started the event back in 1987 and this year is their largest with 29 different locations with unique exhibits.
Crescent fried Oreos with Comprehensive Community Solutions
Its time for another Air Fry Day and tonight we’re chatting with Claudia Cabrena and Riyyah Chatman about the work they do at Comprehensive Community Solutions. Claudia is the Director of Workforce Development, and she tells us that there are three programs at CCS that are always looking for volunteers or people who want to get involved. Riyyah is a full time Americorp member who participates in outreach for CCS. Comprehensive Community solutions has been around for 30 years, and they are located at 917 S Main St, in Rockford. Those who are interested in getting involved with CCS are encouraged to pay them a visit or give them a call.
Flinn Middle holds first 'Human Library' project
Flinn Middle School participated in the International Human Library Project which allowed the 8th grade students to tell narratives of their own lives and the lives of others.
Alpine Academy’s hosts open house for new campus
Scott Dabson is joining us tonight to talk about Alpine Academy’s brand-new campus that will serve the west side of Rockford. The new campus is called Resurrection and they are hosting an open house this Saturday to introduce themselves to the community. The Resurrection is located at 811 Locust St in Rockford and the open house is from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Information about enrollment, scholarships, and financial aid will be available at the open house. Scott also tells us that Alpine Academy is hosting a trunk and treat event on Saturday October 29th. This event is open to the whole community. Its open from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at 5001 Forest View Ave in Rockford. To keep up with all Alpine Academy’s events, check out their website and social media.
Rockford mayor needs help designing holiday card
Rockford's mayor needs the community's help to design his annual holiday card. Women of Today's Manufacturing celebrated manufacturing day with an event hoping to bring awareness to the need for young people in the industry. "WOTM was founded so that we could support the workforce development in our community, and especially encourage education in young men and women. Encourage them going into replace us as we get older, or learn new things and bring new ideas to us," said Teresa Beach-Shelow, a Founding Member of WOTM.
ACT reports lowest average test score in over 30 years
The average ACT score across the nation is the lowest its been in more than 30 years, according to new data released Wednesday.
Muhammad, Winnebago become eligible for the playoffs with win a North Boone
Muhammad, Winnebago become eligible for the playoffs with win a North Boone.
Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety enforcement
The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts.
Deadline to file for Illinois tax rebates Monday
An important deadline for Illinois taxpayers is coming up soon.
Rockford residents can now get free Narcan
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with the health department to address opioid overdoses in the community.
School officials also named in Rockford body-slamming lawsuit
In addition to a Rockford Police resource officer, two Auburn High School assistant principals and a hall monitor are also accused in a federal lawsuit of violating the civil rights of a 14-year-old when he was body-slammed in 2021 at the school.
Mixing and Matching for the perfect costume at Goodwill
Figuring out the perfect Halloween costume can be a little stressful, but Goodwill is the perfect spot to find easy and affordable costume ideas. Goodwill has so many options that can fit any budget. Michelle shows off just how versatile one can get with costume pieces with a handful of costumes at $25. There aren’t just costumes for adults, they have tons of costumes for kids of all ages. Goodwill is located at 3065 N Perryville Rd, Rockford.
'I am a monster': Shane Bouma apologizes for killing 74-year-old Machesney Park woman
A man who pleaded guilty to killing an elderly Machesney Park woman apologized to her family in court Friday, saying he deserves whatever sentence he receives.
Auburn High School officials named in suit after student body-slammed by officer
A federal lawsuit alleging that a Rockford resource officer violated an Auburn High School freshman's civil rights when he body slammed him in 2021 also accuses two assistant principals and a hall monitor of misconduct.
Rock Valley Credit Union Pumpkin Pop-Up Event with Wags
We’re getting ready for Halloween and so is the Rock Valley Credit Union. They are hosting their 3rd annual Pumpkin Pop-Up event. Ana Montoya and her friend Wags are sharing all the details for the event with us. It takes place on October 22nd from 10 am to 12 pm at the Love’s Park branch. It is also free for everyone to attend. Ana is also telling us about the Visa 5k giveaway and the Rock Rewards program.
More of the Same for Friday, Chilly Weekend Ahead
With a mature and massive area of low-pressure spiraling nearby, the Stateline really hasn’t seen much of a break from the gusty winds as of late. In fact, Thursday marked the 3rd day in a row where Rockford observed a peak wind gust over 30 mph. Expect more of the same wind-wise for the end of the work week. However, winds today will be blowing out of the west-southwest, which will allow highs to climb up a few more degrees.
A cold start Saturday morning
There is a Freeze Warning in effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, DeKalb and Lee Counties in Northern Illinois until 8am. Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in Southern Wisconsin will be under the Freeze Warning until 9am. Early Saturday morning temperatures are somewhere near freezing level which is prompting our...
Freezing temperatures Thursday night
A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties beginning late Thursday night, lasting through Friday morning. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Green, Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin beginning late Thursday night, lasting through Friday morning. Be sure to cover up, or bring in, anything you would like to protect from the cold.
