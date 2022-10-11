Sharing culture and Hispanic foods at Duggan Academy in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hispanic Heritage Month became a classroom celebration at the Duggan Academy in Springfield Tuesday, with students sharing their culture as well as their pride.

Tuesdays are when Duggan Academy middle school adds innovation to the curriculum and what better time for students of Latino background to share their culture with classmates?

Principal Michael Calvanese told 22News, “Today we have performances for students, we have family members bring in some food from the cultures, having a celebration with them today.”

The culture sharing that distinguishes Hispanic Heritage also enriches the learning experience for these children from diverse backgrounds, enhancing a month-long celebration with year-long benefits to every child in the school, and enthusiasm advanced by the teachers themselves.

“We have students from all these countries, so we would like to bring them out, we want to celebrate them. And having the community and parents and school together is very important to us,” said 8th-grade science teacher Yemila Garcia.

A celebration of one’s own culture in the classroom along with the opportunity to share with others is a key component of how Hispanic Heritage Month can be of benefit to all backgrounds and nationalities.

