Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Heavy rain showers Thursday
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 50s Wednesday night with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s Thursday with rain showers as a strong cold front pushes into CNY throughout the day. We can expect some pockets of heavy rain with gusty winds as well over 30 mph.
cnyhomepage.com
Rainbow Fentanyl: What it looks like & what you should do to protect kids
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Multi-colored fentanyl pills, nicknamed “rainbow fentanyl,” have seen an increasing seizure in New York state and across the country. On Oct. 12th, New York announced a significant seizure of fentanyl, approximately 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills in white and blue powder form. Oneida County Opioid Task Force as well as the Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. have been aware of it and offer suggestions for parents.
cnyhomepage.com
DEC and OAG sue Norlite
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letita James and Department of Environment Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos filed a lawsuit against Norlite to force the company to stop polluting the air with contaminants from its Cohoes Facility. Recent air quality monitoring conducted by the state found the...
cnyhomepage.com
Advocates push for strong climate action plan
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Outside of Governor Kathy Hochul’s Office, advocates were calling on the New York State Climate Action Council to include in its plan a requirement for all new buildings to be electric. “We’ve seen all these extreme weather events in New York, throughout the country...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnyhomepage.com
Special Olympics NY athletes off to tennis championship
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine Special Olympics New York athletes, coaches, and staff are traveling to South Caroline for this year’s Special Olympics North America Tennis Championship. This will be the first time the event has been held since a two-year absence due to COVID. Athletes from Special...
cnyhomepage.com
Challenge filed over Moreau biochar plant
MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new chapter has begun in the saga of a fertilizer plant to be built at Moreau Industrial Park. Previous chapters have included public comments, extended deadlines, and, ultimately, a green light. This one involves a lawsuit. On Thursday, the Clean Air Action Network of...
cnyhomepage.com
YWCA Annual Purple Ribbon Campaign raising money and awareness
MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The nation recognizes the entire month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and here in the Mohawk Valley the YWCA is holding its Purple Ribbon campaign. “Domestic violence awareness month has been recognized nationally since the late 80s to bring awareness of the...
cnyhomepage.com
Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont arrested in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont was arrested in Brunswick on Tuesday. Zachary Jonas, 36, now faces multiple drug charges. Around 5:20 p.m. on October 11, troopers spotted a car wanted by the Bennington Police Department for an alleged crime in their jurisdiction. They pulled over the car on Cooksboro Road in Brunswick, and identified the driver as Jonas. Police in New York and Vermont have yet to confirm the nature of those initial charges with NEWS10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnyhomepage.com
Families face man charged in killings of 22 elderly Texans
DALLAS (AP) — A week after the second conviction of a man charged in the deaths of 22 elderly women, family members of those he is accused of killing gathered at a Dallas courthouse Friday to face him. In Ellen French House’s victim impact statement, she told Billy Chemirmir,...
cnyhomepage.com
Judge rules New York State concealed carry gun laws will remain in effect amid appeal
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s new concealed carry gun law will remain in effect, as state leaders appeal a federal ruling which restricted some aspects of the law. The Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) was introduced on September 1. It strengthens requirements for permits, expands the...
cnyhomepage.com
Members of Nevada senate candidate’s family endorse opponent
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, 14 members of Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s family sent a letter endorsing his opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. “We staunchly believe that Catherine is well equipped with her own ‘Nevada grit’ — a...
Comments / 0