Environment

Heavy rain showers Thursday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 50s Wednesday night with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s Thursday with rain showers as a strong cold front pushes into CNY throughout the day. We can expect some pockets of heavy rain with gusty winds as well over 30 mph.
Rainbow Fentanyl: What it looks like & what you should do to protect kids

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Multi-colored fentanyl pills, nicknamed “rainbow fentanyl,” have seen an increasing seizure in New York state and across the country. On Oct. 12th, New York announced a significant seizure of fentanyl, approximately 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills in white and blue powder form. Oneida County Opioid Task Force as well as the Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. have been aware of it and offer suggestions for parents.
DEC and OAG sue Norlite

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letita James and Department of Environment Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos filed a lawsuit against Norlite to force the company to stop polluting the air with contaminants from its Cohoes Facility. Recent air quality monitoring conducted by the state found the...
Advocates push for strong climate action plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Outside of Governor Kathy Hochul’s Office, advocates were calling on the New York State Climate Action Council to include in its plan a requirement for all new buildings to be electric. “We’ve seen all these extreme weather events in New York, throughout the country...
Special Olympics NY athletes off to tennis championship

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine Special Olympics New York athletes, coaches, and staff are traveling to South Caroline for this year’s Special Olympics North America Tennis Championship. This will be the first time the event has been held since a two-year absence due to COVID. Athletes from Special...
Challenge filed over Moreau biochar plant

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new chapter has begun in the saga of a fertilizer plant to be built at Moreau Industrial Park. Previous chapters have included public comments, extended deadlines, and, ultimately, a green light. This one involves a lawsuit. On Thursday, the Clean Air Action Network of...
YWCA Annual Purple Ribbon Campaign raising money and awareness

MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The nation recognizes the entire month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and here in the Mohawk Valley the YWCA is holding its Purple Ribbon campaign. “Domestic violence awareness month has been recognized nationally since the late 80s to bring awareness of the...
Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont arrested in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont was arrested in Brunswick on Tuesday. Zachary Jonas, 36, now faces multiple drug charges. Around 5:20 p.m. on October 11, troopers spotted a car wanted by the Bennington Police Department for an alleged crime in their jurisdiction. They pulled over the car on Cooksboro Road in Brunswick, and identified the driver as Jonas. Police in New York and Vermont have yet to confirm the nature of those initial charges with NEWS10.
Families face man charged in killings of 22 elderly Texans

DALLAS (AP) — A week after the second conviction of a man charged in the deaths of 22 elderly women, family members of those he is accused of killing gathered at a Dallas courthouse Friday to face him. In Ellen French House’s victim impact statement, she told Billy Chemirmir,...
Members of Nevada senate candidate’s family endorse opponent

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, 14 members of Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s family sent a letter endorsing his opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. “We staunchly believe that Catherine is well equipped with her own ‘Nevada grit’ — a...
