ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
bluebonnetnews.com

SpiritHorse benefits from Liberty County trail ride

SpiritHorse Liberty, a Liberty County non-profit that uses horse therapy to connect with special-needs children and adults, received a much-needed donation of $4,182 on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from Sam’s Annual Trail Ride that took place last weekend in the Moss Hill area. Organized by Moss Hill residents Samantha and...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Pet of the Month: Lula

Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

US 59 widening project in Cleveland to be finished by year’s end

The US 59/I-69 widening project in the Cleveland area is expected to wrap up this year. Dry weather conditions have allowed the contractor to finish the project ahead of schedule, according to Sarah Dupre, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Beaumont District. Once complete, US 59’s designation...
CLEVELAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Liberty, TX
Dayton, TX
Government
City
San Diego, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
City
Dayton, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Delbert Lavon Estep

Delbert Lavon Estep, 89, of Dayton went home to heaven October 9, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. Delbert was born October 11, 1932 in Randlett, Oklahoma to Benjamin Harrison Estep and Lucy Mary Leckie Estep. Delbert has been a member of the Dayton community for the last 30 years, prior to...
DAYTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious pizza. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Parade#Localevent#Veterans Day#Old Spanish#Us 90
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

R.I.P. LEWANDA SULLIVAN

A dear friend passed away yesterday. One of the best editors at ABC 13 for the past 24 years. Passed away Wednesday afternoon at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. Here’s when she won the Emmy Award in the Texas Heritage category. Was very active in animal rescues. She will be missed.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland nurse earns DAISY Award from her peers

Texas Emergency Hospital of Cleveland has picked Debbie Harris, RN, as the recent recipient of the DAISY Foundation Award, which recognizes the extraordinary efforts of nurses. As the quarterly winner, Harris will be a finalist for the annual DAISY Foundation Award. Harris was selected from a field of five other...
CLEVELAND, TX
cruiseindustrynews.com

New Royal Caribbean Galveston Cruise Terminal to Be Zero-Energy Facility

Royal Caribbean Group's new Galveston terminal, which is opening Nov. 9, will be the first cruise terminal to generate 100% of its needed energy through on-site solar panels. This makes the terminal, which will be used by the company's Royal Caribbean International brand, the first LEED Zero Energy facility in the world, according to a press statement.
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week here and around Texas. During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Cardiovascular Associates leases 40,000 square feet in new medical office in Museum District

The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum District leased the seventh floor to Houston Cardiovascular Associates. (Courtesy CBRE) The Houston Cardiovascular Associates, a cardiological focused medical clinic, leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the new Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum Park area. The HCVA will occupy the seventh floor of Museo, a 153,775-square-foot, 10-floor medical office development at 5115 Fannin St., Houston.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy