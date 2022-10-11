Read full article on original website
KSLTV
One in custody, SLC police searching for 2nd suspect in aggravated burglary
SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in custody after Salt Lake City police and SWAT Team searched in response to a shooting and domestic violence argument near 600 North early Saturday morning. The investigation began at approximately 3:24 a.m. when police received a call reporting at least one...
Gephardt Daily
Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
Utah woman says fake cop tried to pull her over on I-15
A woman was driving on Interstate 15 between Draper and Murray around 2 a.m. early Friday morning when she thought she was getting pulled over.
KSLTV
Man arrested after police find evidence of arson in West Jordan fire
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A fire is being investigated near the area of 7000 South 2400 West. Police said they believe the fire was related to arson. Lt. Monson with the West Jordan Police Department said the suspect Preston Maurice Castleberry was arrested. Police found a box full of...
ksl.com
Teens charged as adults in fatal carjacking attempt police say was 'random'
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers with extensive juvenile criminal histories have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City in September, which prosecutors say appears to have been done at random. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd...
Salt Lake City Police make six arrests within two hours in ‘proactive policing’
A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol unit made six arrests in just over an hour in the ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 13 as part of an ongoing Revised Crime Control Plan
Gephardt Daily
New details released in shooting over cigarette at Salt Lake City motel
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details on the shooting of a man at Salt Lake City’s Wasatch Inn after an argument over a cigarette. The victim, whose name has not been released, is a 38-year-old man who is on...
ksl.com
2 Utah teens charged in crime spree, including intentionally hitting 75-year-old jogger
LINDON — Two teenagers wanted in connection with a string of crimes in the Lindon area are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, accusing them of using their car to intentionally hit an elderly man who was out for a morning run. According to court documents obtained by...
KSLTV
Man shot twice at small party near Daybreak early Saturday
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man was shot twice at a small house party near Daybreak Friday night. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said police were called at approximately 2 a.m. regarding a shooting at a small house party near 6113 W. Arranmore Drive. There...
Police arrest 2nd suspect in SLC motel attempted murder
Police have made a second arrest in the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man that took place at Salt Lake City's Wasatch Inn on Tuesday.
KSLTV
Suspect in State Street shooting arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday at 1416 S. State Street. The man was identified as 60-year-old Joseph Marquez. According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Marquez is accused of shooting and attempting to kill a 38-year-old man during an argument over a cigarette.
KSLTV
Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding according to KSL.com.
Taylorsville man allegedly attempted to drown roommate over rent
A Taylorsville woman was nearly drowned by her roommate after she repeatedly ask him for rent money, police say.
Suspect in shooting outside Wasatch Inn taken into custody
The suspect who fled after allegedly shooting a man in the head in the Ballpark Neighborhood on Tuesday morning has been taken into custody
ksl.com
Teen charged as adult in fatal drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly participated in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a Salt Lake City man following a graduation party a year-and-a-half ago will now stand trial as an adult. On Thursday, Emmanuel Mading, now 16, was...
KSLTV
Taylorsville man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan “Edwin” Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.
Salt Lake County law enforcement sounds alarm over ‘rainbow fentanyl’
Local authorities sounded the alarm Friday during a press conference warning of the rise of fentanyl on local streets, with one trend being known as “rainbow fentanyl”.
Utah man recommended 20 years in prison after fatal wrong way crash
A Utah man who pled guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215, killing a 19-year-old woman, was recommended to at least 20 years in state prison on Tues
KSLTV
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald’s knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald’s, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
KSLTV
Man arrested after another man stabbed in Pioneer Park
UPDATE: A 49-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old man in Pioneer Park. The investigation began at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday after SLC911 received multiple calls about a man who had been stabbed in the park. When officers responded to the scene, they found a victim with...
