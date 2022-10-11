ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Comments / 2

Related
Gephardt Daily

Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Saratoga Springs, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Saratoga Springs, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Eagle Mountain, UT
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Property Crime#Central Utah Dispatch
KSLTV

Man shot twice at small party near Daybreak early Saturday

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man was shot twice at a small house party near Daybreak Friday night. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said police were called at approximately 2 a.m. regarding a shooting at a small house party near 6113 W. Arranmore Drive. There...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Suspect in State Street shooting arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday at 1416 S. State Street. The man was identified as 60-year-old Joseph Marquez. According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Marquez is accused of shooting and attempting to kill a 38-year-old man during an argument over a cigarette.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding according to KSL.com.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLTV

Taylorsville man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan “Edwin” Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested after another man stabbed in Pioneer Park

UPDATE: A 49-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old man in Pioneer Park. The investigation began at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday after SLC911 received multiple calls about a man who had been stabbed in the park. When officers responded to the scene, they found a victim with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy