Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Pineville man accused of stealing garage door in Tioga

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been accused of stealing a garage door on Hickory Hill Road in Tioga on Oct. 6. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Michael Allen Shulark has been charged with one count of theft with a value between $1,000 to $5,000.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for Hat Owner

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
VERNON PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria PD investigating Thursday night armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Oct. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a business on Lakeside Drive. A little after 7 p.m. Thursday, APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond

Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond. Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the...
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets. AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD seeking armed robbery suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened on October 13 at a business on Lakeside Drive. APD received a report of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in which an unknown man entered the business, wearing all black, including a black hoodie and a ski mask. He produced a handgun and demanded money. The victim gave him an undetermined amount of cash and the man fled on foot.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Fire breaks out at apartment complex next to Grand Theater

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Southwood Terrance in Alexandria, which is right next to the Grand Theater. The Alexandria Fire Department received the call at 3:44 p.m. and the first unit arrived five minutes later. The fire was officially controlled at 4:08 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Manor trains for a fire

Fire breaks out in the kitchen of Eunice Manor and the wheels start rolling. Law enforcement, firefighters and ambulance personnel answer the call. Also answering the call is the years of training, from the first responders to the Eunice Manor employees. On Wednesday, the first responders and Eunice Manor employees tested their training in a drill for a kitchen fire. Nickie Toups, Eunice Manor…
EUNICE, LA
kalb.com

Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed to News Channel 5 that a suspect has been arrested for robbing the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive, across from the Alexandria Mall, on Wednesday. Mark Anthony Trevino, 50, of Balch Springs, Texas was arrested for one count of first...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

RADE Make Another Drug Bust In Alexandria

Alexandria, La - In the early weeks of September, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit initiated a narcotics investigation based on anonymous tips received through social media that indicated there was possible illegal narcotics activity in the Legacy Heights housing apartments located on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria, LA. From their initial investigation, Agents were able to quickly identify the target location address as 2505 Loblolly Lane, Apartment 2B.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Vote for the Week 7 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Offensive explosions took place around Cenla tonight in Week 7, so it’s only fitting that the three nominees for our Southern Air Cool Play of the Week came on that side of the ball. Vote in the poll below for your favorite play. The winner...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

