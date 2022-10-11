Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Dresses Marin for Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back for a new anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is waiting for the big comeback by highlighting its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! Although the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway with some of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, it would do you well to remember how strong of a year it's been for anime already. Things got off to an explosive start with the Winter 2022 slate, and the biggest standout of that wave was a surprising romantic comedy debut that had a cult manga following.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Makes Boa Hancock Shine
Boa Hancock might not be a Straw Hat Pirate but she is looking to marry into the family thanks to her love surrounding the Straw Hat Captain Monkey D. Luffy. While Boa didn't have a major role in One Piece's Wano Arc, the Final Arc brought her back with a vengeance while unfortunately placing her in Blackbeard's path at the same time. Now, one cosplayer has brought the powerful swashbuckler to life using spot-on Cosplay for the popular Shonen femme fatale.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Confirms Release Date With New Visual
Anime and video games have worked hand in hand for decades, with game franchises such as Pokemon, Persona, Castlevania, and Street Fighter all receiving animated projects over the years. Now, the time is coming for the character action series, Nier, to receive an anime series of its own as both a new key visual and promotional video has been released, confirming when fans can expect the series to premiere its first episode as well as giving viewers an idea of what the animated series following 2B will look like from A-1 Pictures.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Sets Up a Tournament Twist
The Masters 8 Tournament is coming to an end in the latest season of Pokemon's anime, with Pokemon Journeys setting the stage for Ash Ketchum to battle against the current world champion, Leon. With the battle taking place over four new episodes, a new synopsis puts to be some rumors when it comes to the major Pokemon battle, as well as laying the seeds for the fight that might see Ketchum finally become the greatest trainer in the world following over one thousand episodes and over two decades.
ComicBook
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet
Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
The Stranger Confirmed as SPOILER in The Rings of Power
The Rings of Power finale has arrived and The Stranger has been revealed. It was an eventful week on Amazon Prime as the magic user is apparently a wizard or an Istari. The wizards are storied in Lord of the Rings lore. It's hard to say whether or not The Stranger ends up being Saurman the White, Radagast the Brown or Gandalf the Grey. In fact, the figure could eventually be revealed as Pallanda or Alatar, the Blue Wizards who are not as known by general audiences. It's a fun nod to the series continuity and sure to ignite plenty of discussion as Rings of Power stretches on to Season 2. However, The Stranger had to do some fighting in this entry to escape with the Harfoots.
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals a Surprising Starfleet Member Joining Section 31
A surprising character joins the ranks of the secretive organization Section 31 in Star Trek: Lower Decks' most recent episode. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks' latest episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," follow. As a sequel to the original "Crisis Point" episode, it's no surprise that "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is mostly a parody of Star Trek films. The episode sees Boimler trying to create his own holodeck movie experience that's better than the one Mariner made in the original "Crisis Point" episode. At the end of the episode, Boimler mentions that he's glad his story didn't end on a dark cliffhanger since he hates that.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Episode With Twice Art
My Hero Academia's sixth season has gotten serious thanks to the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, with the heroes and villains going full tilt to shape Hero Society's future. With the major battle in the third episode of season six revolving around Hawks facing off with the villainous Twice, creator Kohei Horikoshi has taken the opportunity to share new art of the duplicating villain that was an ace in the hole for the League of Villains. This recent installment was easily the biggest to date featuring Twice.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Writer Gennifer Hutchison Discusses Sauron, the Stranger, and More From the Season 1 Finale (Exclusive)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has come to the end of its first season, and the finale episode, "Alloyed," delivered answers to some of the biggest questions fans have asked through these first eight episodes. Some of those answers blew fans' minds, and ComicBook.com had the opportunity to ask Gennifer Hutchison, who co-wrote the episode, a few questions about them. SPOILERS for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season finale episode, "Alloyed," follow. The Rings of Power's first season finale reveals two identities: the mysterious Stranger learns he is a wizard, as many fans suspected from the start, and Galadriel discovers that Halbrand is Sauron, possibly repentant, in disguise.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Cheelai the Spotlight
Dragon Ball Super has introduced countless all-powerful characters to clash against the Z-Fighters, though it has also taken the opportunity to bring in comic relief when it can. Such is the case with Cheelai, the former Frieza Force member that struck a friendship with the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly who recently returned to the franchise in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While the alien has yet to make an official appearance in the manga, cosplayers are taking their chance to bring her back into the fold.
ComicBook
Trick 'r Treat Director Teases Future Animated Shorts
In honor of Trick 'r Treat being released in theatres for the first time, director Michael Dougherty is sharing info about the future of the anthology horror film. Dougherty, who is also known for helming Krampus and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, recently shared that a follow-up is in "very active development." Dougherty also had a chat with Nerdist about the future of Trick 'r Treat and teased that a sequel might not be the only thing in the works. Trick 'r Treat started out as an animated short Dougherty made in college called Season's Greetings, and the director is open to returning to that format.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
ComicBook
No More Heroes Games Finally Getting a Fix on Steam
No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 released on Steam back in June 2021, and fans weren't happy with the results. Many have accused publisher XSEED Games of releasing rushed ports of the Nintendo Switch versions, particularly since images of the Joy-Con controllers can be seen. Achievements are also broken, and fans have discovered numerous bugs and crashes. Thankfully, it seems that an end could be in sight. XSEED Games posted a new update today, revealing that fixes are currently in the works.
ComicBook
Netflix Won't Have Some of Its Movies and Shows on Ad-Supported Tier
Beginning on November 3, Netflix is rolling out its first-ever ad-supported tier, with users paying just $6.99 for access to the streaming platform, in exchange for allowing Netflix to play roughly four to five minutes of ads per hour. The name of the program will be Netflix Basic With Ads, and one thing that has not yet been promoted is how much the "Basic" will play into the actual experience. Ads are not going to be the only drawback; it will also come with a lower resolution for video, and some content will not be available to watch at all on the Basic plan.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Tells Fans Not to Spoil Finale in New Teaser
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is headed to Disney+ on Thursday, bringing the end of an era for the latest stint of Marvel Cinematic Universe's television shows. The series has been jam-packed with twists and turns that have delighted fans of Marvel Comics lore, and that have definitely broken the Internet along the way. Going into the finale, Marvel Studios is taking an extra step to make sure that those secrets stay secret, in the form of a new teaser for the episode. While the teaser largely contains archival footage from She-Hulk's existing eight episodes, it does play with the idea of bleeping or hiding spoilers, and flat-out tells fans "NO MORE SPOILERS."
ComicBook
Survivor's Jeff Probst Teases Potential International Crossover Season
This year, MTV's popular reality competition franchise The Challenge kicked off a global tournament that will see winners from several countries battle it out for a massive prize. It started with The Challenge USA, which aired on CBS, ahead of the full global showdown to come on Paramount+. Survivor is still Paramount's crown jewel when it comes to reality competitions, but the flagship CBS series has largely stayed separated from its international spinoffs. That could change sometime in the future, especially now that The Challenge has laid the groundwork.
ComicBook
Bayonetta Voice Actor Hellena Taylor Asks Fans to Boycott Bayonetta 3, Executive Director Responds
Hellena Taylor, the original voice actor for Bayonetta who is not returning to voice the character in Bayonetta 3, has spoken out about why she's not reprising the role. In a series of videos shared on socials, Taylor said she was offered $4,000 to return to the role of Bayonetta, an offer she described as "an insult." Taylor has since called for people to boycott the game ahead of its October 28th release. Hideki Kamiya, the executive director working on Bayonetta 3 and a well-known figure within developer PlatinumGames, has since responded to these claims.
Comments / 0