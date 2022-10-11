Explosion, blaze at Fairburn tire shop sends 1 to hospital

An explosion at a tire shop in Fairburn left one person with injuries Tuesday afternoon, fire officials told Channel 2 Action News .

Fairburn police confirmed that about 2:20 p.m. authorities were working a fire at Fairburn Tire at 85 Broad Street, but have not responded to further inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Officials told Channel 2 that an explosion caused the building to catch on fire while two people were trapped inside.

They were rescued by firefighters, the news station said, but one victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Fire officials told Channel 2 they are still working to determine what caused the explosion. No other injuries or damage to neighboring buildings was reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

