ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairburn, GA

Explosion, blaze at Fairburn tire shop sends 1 to hospital

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZbsE_0iV2t3hs00

An explosion at a tire shop in Fairburn left one person with injuries Tuesday afternoon, fire officials told Channel 2 Action News .

Fairburn police confirmed that about 2:20 p.m. authorities were working a fire at Fairburn Tire at 85 Broad Street, but have not responded to further inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Officials told Channel 2 that an explosion caused the building to catch on fire while two people were trapped inside.

They were rescued by firefighters, the news station said, but one victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Fire officials told Channel 2 they are still working to determine what caused the explosion. No other injuries or damage to neighboring buildings was reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
Fairburn, GA
Fairburn, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fairburn, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Channel 2 Action News#Grady Memorial Hospital
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta

In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000

An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
76K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy