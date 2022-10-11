COVID-19 boosters available next week at the University of Arizona

The Pima County Health Department and Premiere Medical Group USA will hold another COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Arizona.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be at the Bear Down Building located at 1428 E. University Blvd.

It will be available on Oct. 17 - 21 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Students, staff and all members of the Southern Arizona community are welcome to get their booster vaccine.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer primary vaccination series and the FDA-approved bivalent boosters will be offered.

The updated formulation protects against the different lineages of the omicron variant.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered as a first dose of two for ages 12 and up.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/ . Walk-ins are also available.

You will need to take your vaccination card.

