Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon workers in Upstate NY begin voting on whether to unionize
An Amazon facility in Upstate New York could become the company's second warehouse to unionize after a facility in Staten Island. On Wednesday, workers at the warehouse known as ALB1, located in the village of Castleton-on-Hudson, near Albany, began voting on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) which is fighting, in part, for a minimum wage of $30 an hour and longer breaks.
Apple boosting employee perks — except for sole union shop: report
Apple Inc. is reportedly expanding benefits to all its employees except the workers at its only unionized store, who will need to negotiate for them.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Philadelphia chain Wawa 'seriously considering' halting expansion after viral riot video: councilman
Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, might halt plans to expand in Philadelphia as crime continues in the city and after it's been the target of looters.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers
The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $454 million with a cash value of $232.6 million.
Husband of Maryland woman who died inside Jasper's Restaurant restroom speaks out: report
Craig Winn, the husband of Maryland woman Verna Winn, is speaking out after his wife reportedly died of a heart attack in the restroom of Jasper's Restaurant.
Larry Kudlow: Biden turning off spigots has damaged our economy and national security
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow calls JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon an 'American patriot' and says he is using 'common sense' as he breaks down the failures of President Biden's energy and economic agenda on 'Kudlow.'
107-year-old Pennsylvania family store describes challenges for mom-and-pop shops: 'Fighting to keep going'
The Centermoreland Grocery & Deli is a general store with more than a century of history in rural Pennsylvania that refuses to keep up with competitors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coffee consumers, amid inflation, have new reasons to keep buying: Dunkin' Americas president
Record inflation has been taking a crack at many of America’s businesses and continuing to send prices for scores of products and services sky-high. In the month of September, inflation turned out to be hotter than expected, with an 8.2% increase year over year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
Social Security recipients to see biggest COLA increase since 1981
Social Security benefits are set to rise by 8.7% in 2023, the biggest bump in four decades as stubbornly high inflation erodes the buying power of retired Americans, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. The increase, known as a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is the biggest since 1981, when recipients saw...
Wawa shuttering two Philadelphia stores amid city's retail crime surge
Wawa, which has a total of 40 stores in Philadelphia, did not disclose a timeline for the closures. Impacted employees will be offered continued employment with the Pennsylvania convenience store chain.
Poll reveals Fetterman's attempt to distract Pennsylvanians from his 'radical agenda' is failing: Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz - the cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor who joined FOX Business' ‘Mornings with Maria,' Thursday, to discuss his race for Senate - continues to erode Fetterman's lead, as the Democratic contender is now ahead by just 3.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. With margins being so small,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Balenciaga's Lay's Potato Chip Bag has a price tag of $1,800
Balenciaga has teamed up with Frito-Lay to create handbags inspired a potato chip bag. The bags are rumored to have a high price tag of $1,800.
Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There were two winners in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing worth $494 million with a cash option value of $248.7 million.
Larry Kudlow: Republicans must keep 'Biden inflation' as the number one issue on their campaign
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow slams Democrats for "record high inflation" and reacts to President Biden's warning that Republicans will worsen inflation on "Kudlow."
Foreclosure activity increases in the United States
Foreclosure activity in the U.S. has increased in recent months amid the uncertain economic environment, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. There were approximately 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings from July through September, including default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, according to ATTOM's Foreclosure Market Report. That's up 3% from the previous three months and up more than 100% from a year ago, according to the data.
Grieving parents sue Amazon for allegedly selling 'suicide kits' to teenagers
The families of two teenagers who died by suicide are suing Amazon for selling sodium nitrite at a high concentration that can be fatal when consumed.
North Carolina woman wins $500,000 lottery buying ticket minutes before close: 'The spirit just told me to go'
A North Carolina woman purchased a lottery ticket just before it closed has won its $500,000 prize. The woman said she felt an urge to purchase the ticked and followed it.
Roku to start selling smart home products at nearly 3,500 Walmart stores
Video streamer Roku will soon start selling smart home products at Walmart stores in the U.S., the companies announced Wednesday. Consumers will be able to purchase the smart home products, developed in partnership with Wyze Labs, at nearly 3,500 Walmart stores across the U.S. beginning Oct. 17, according to a press release from the companies. Some items became available for sale Wednesday on Walmart and Roku's respective websites.
Pollster: PA Senate Race could come down to candidates' economic stance
With just over three weeks to the midterm elections, some polls show the economy could be the deciding factor with voters worried about a recession. The Pennsylvania Senate race between celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and the state's Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is one that could determine whether Republicans or Democrats have control of the Senate in 2023.
Fox Business
New York, NY
4K+
Followers
373
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0