Labor Issues

Amazon workers in Upstate NY begin voting on whether to unionize

An Amazon facility in Upstate New York could become the company's second warehouse to unionize after a facility in Staten Island. On Wednesday, workers at the warehouse known as ALB1, located in the village of Castleton-on-Hudson, near Albany, began voting on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) which is fighting, in part, for a minimum wage of $30 an hour and longer breaks.
Social Security recipients to see biggest COLA increase since 1981

Social Security benefits are set to rise by 8.7% in 2023, the biggest bump in four decades as stubbornly high inflation erodes the buying power of retired Americans, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. The increase, known as a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is the biggest since 1981, when recipients saw...
Foreclosure activity increases in the United States

Foreclosure activity in the U.S. has increased in recent months amid the uncertain economic environment, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. There were approximately 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings from July through September, including default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, according to ATTOM's Foreclosure Market Report. That's up 3% from the previous three months and up more than 100% from a year ago, according to the data.
Roku to start selling smart home products at nearly 3,500 Walmart stores

Video streamer Roku will soon start selling smart home products at Walmart stores in the U.S., the companies announced Wednesday. Consumers will be able to purchase the smart home products, developed in partnership with Wyze Labs, at nearly 3,500 Walmart stores across the U.S. beginning Oct. 17, according to a press release from the companies. Some items became available for sale Wednesday on Walmart and Roku's respective websites.
