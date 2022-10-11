ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NJ.com

What Yankees are saying about Yordan Alvarez, Astros

NEW YORK — Thursday’s rainout gave the Yankees more down time. This made it seven off days over an eight-day span counting the time between the regular season and Game 1 of their Division Series plus the scheduled day between the first two games. The Yankees’ optional late...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
BRONX, NY
MLive

Why the New York Yankees all crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the Players’ Tribune that gave some insight into his...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst

Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Nationals might non-tender ex-Yankees slugger, report says

Luke Voit could be packing his bags. Again. The former New York Yankees first baseman ended the 2022 season with the Nationals, following the trade deadline deal which shipped him to Washington as part of the Juan Soto swap with the San Diego Padres. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Aaron Boone
Tommy John
Aroldis Chapman
Wandy Peralta
Clay Holmes
Miguel Castro
Michael King
NJ.com

Mets legend Keith Hernandez recovering from shoulder surgery

Keith Hernandez’s time in the booth ended a little early this season. The New York Mets color commentator took a fall in Midtown Manhattan in late September, causing him to miss the remainder of the Mets’ regular season. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hernandez’s boothmate...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers

Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2

MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
CLEVELAND, OH
Washington Square News

A eulogy to this season’s New York Mets

They have done it again. Another New York Mets season has come to an end, and they have nothing to show for it except heartbreak and disappointment. This year’s Mets were supposed to be the real deal. They finally had an owner willing to spend the highest payroll in the history of baseball, two all-time great starters Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and a truly elite season from closer Edwin Diaz. The team’s 10.5 game lead in the division in June was so big that it had only been blown three times in MLB history. However, none of that mattered, as they only played three postseason games and then were sent home by the San Diego Padres.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

A-Rod calls out Yankees for ‘gimmicky baseball’ with Aaron Judge leadoff

Alex Rodriguez wasn’t happy with the New York Yankees for batting Aaron Judge leadoff for Game 2, a contest they eventually lost. It’s important to note that Judge has hit leadoff for the first two games of the postseason — and even some during the regular season — since it gives him the most opportunities at the plate overall. While he isn’t the prototypical leadoff hitter, the Yankees want to give their best hitter the most chances possible to do some damage.
BRONX, NY
Chicago Cubs
New York Yankees
Baseball
Sports
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround

The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
NFL
NJ.com

N.J. native hits free agency after being waived by Twins

Devin Smeltzer is a free man. MLB Trade Rumors reports the 27-year-old opted for free agency after being waived by the Minnesota Twins. Per the St. Paul Pioneer-Press:. Smeltzer took hold of a rotation spot for parts of the 2022 season, making 12 starts, fifth on the team behind Dylan Bundy, Joe Ryan, Chris Archer and Sonny Gray. He also spent some time pitching out of the bullpen in August before finishing the year at Triple-A. Smeltzer posted a 3.71 ERA in his fourth season.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
