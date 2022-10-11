Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier names the team to beat in the MLB playoffs
The NLDS and the ALDS are underway, and people are making their World Series picks. Former MLB star Todd Frazier is the latest to signal out a team to beat in the playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what the N.J. native said on ESPN’s “Get...
What Yankees are saying about Yordan Alvarez, Astros
NEW YORK — Thursday’s rainout gave the Yankees more down time. This made it seven off days over an eight-day span counting the time between the regular season and Game 1 of their Division Series plus the scheduled day between the first two games. The Yankees’ optional late...
Phillies make call on Game 4 starting pitcher as they try to clinch spot in NLCS
Phillies manager Rob Thomson had been keeping his National League Division Series Game 4 starter close to the vest since the beginning of this round. After Friday’s 9-1 victory gave the Phillies a two-games-to-one-lead in the best-of-five series, Thomson said he is opting for Noah Syndergaard to pitch a possible clincher.
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
Why the New York Yankees all crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the Players’ Tribune that gave some insight into his...
Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst
Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
Nationals might non-tender ex-Yankees slugger, report says
Luke Voit could be packing his bags. Again. The former New York Yankees first baseman ended the 2022 season with the Nationals, following the trade deadline deal which shipped him to Washington as part of the Juan Soto swap with the San Diego Padres. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Mets’ top offseason priority isn’t Jacob deGrom or Aaron Judge, report suggests
Winter is coming. So are some big free-agent decisions for the New York Mets. Ace Jacob deGrom is expected to opt out of his contract. Closer Edwin Diaz will hit the open market. And Steve Cohen could be all-in on New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
What channel is the Yankees game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Yankees vs. Guardians in ALDS, Game 3
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, face the Cleveland Guardians, led by third baseman Jose Ramirez, in an ALDS game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 (10/15/22) at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can watch the game with a free trial of DirecTV Stream or on...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez recovering from shoulder surgery
Keith Hernandez’s time in the booth ended a little early this season. The New York Mets color commentator took a fall in Midtown Manhattan in late September, causing him to miss the remainder of the Mets’ regular season. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hernandez’s boothmate...
Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers
Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
What happens if Yankees’ weather ruins ALDS Game 2 vs Cleveland Guardians?
Wednesday was a beautiful day for baseball in the Bronx, less than 24 hours after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in the series opener Tuesday night. Sadly, no baseball was played, by design. Rob Manfred’s newfangled playoff schedule has some kinks that still need to be worked out,...
Boomer convinced Theo Epstein will be Mets next team president
Boomer Esiason will not be deterred in his belief that Steve Cohen’s big hire to be the next Mets team president will be Theo Epstein despite it not happening last year.
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
A eulogy to this season’s New York Mets
They have done it again. Another New York Mets season has come to an end, and they have nothing to show for it except heartbreak and disappointment. This year’s Mets were supposed to be the real deal. They finally had an owner willing to spend the highest payroll in the history of baseball, two all-time great starters Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and a truly elite season from closer Edwin Diaz. The team’s 10.5 game lead in the division in June was so big that it had only been blown three times in MLB history. However, none of that mattered, as they only played three postseason games and then were sent home by the San Diego Padres.
A-Rod calls out Yankees for ‘gimmicky baseball’ with Aaron Judge leadoff
Alex Rodriguez wasn’t happy with the New York Yankees for batting Aaron Judge leadoff for Game 2, a contest they eventually lost. It’s important to note that Judge has hit leadoff for the first two games of the postseason — and even some during the regular season — since it gives him the most opportunities at the plate overall. While he isn’t the prototypical leadoff hitter, the Yankees want to give their best hitter the most chances possible to do some damage.
Mets’ Billy Eppler, Jacob deGrom talk about ace’s future plans
That’s the big questions now that theNew York Mets are done for the year. The season came to a close Sunday after a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And...
HBP, Rhys Hoskins miscue send Phillies to first loss this postseason
The Phillies were one pitch away from getting out of the sixth inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series several times. But in a change from Game 1 - where the Phillies delivered several two-out hits in a 7-6 win - Atlanta pushed three runs across to win the second game and earn a split of the best-of-3 series.
Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround
The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
N.J. native hits free agency after being waived by Twins
Devin Smeltzer is a free man. MLB Trade Rumors reports the 27-year-old opted for free agency after being waived by the Minnesota Twins. Per the St. Paul Pioneer-Press:. Smeltzer took hold of a rotation spot for parts of the 2022 season, making 12 starts, fifth on the team behind Dylan Bundy, Joe Ryan, Chris Archer and Sonny Gray. He also spent some time pitching out of the bullpen in August before finishing the year at Triple-A. Smeltzer posted a 3.71 ERA in his fourth season.
