Cinnaminson over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap
Katie Ambos scored twice to increase her team-leading total to 10 as Cinnaminson defeated Bordentown 3-1 in Cinnaminson. Caitlin Kirby also found the back of the net and Ryan Hart had two assists to help Cinnaminson win its fourth straight game and improve to 7-5. Norah Quinn had four saves...
Football: James Hill scores three times as Woodstown shuts down Haddonfield
James Hill had a trio of scores to lead Woodstown past Haddonfield 19-0 in Woodstown to move to 6-1. Hill got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 61-yard run before punching in another touchdown from four yards out to give his team a 13-0 advantage. Hill closed...
Football: Cedar Creek tops Oakcrest to stop 3-game skid (PHOTOS)
Billy Smith connected on a perfect pass down the middle for Alim Parks as Cedar Creek stopped Oakcrest 14-6 in Egg Harbor City. With the win, Cedar Creek (3-5) snapped a three-game losing streak. Oakcrest (6-2) lost for the first time in five games. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Howell girls soccer makes history, extends run in Shore Conference Tournament
The words drifted off the Howell bench and onto the field for the whole team to hear as the Rebels scored the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Manalapan in the Shore Conference quarterfinals. “That was beautiful soccer.”
Field hockey recap: No. 19 Shawnee and Egg Harbor Township play to a tie
Brianne Macchia, Julia Zappile and Jenna Gray scored for Egg Harbor Township in its 3-3 tie with No. 19 Shawnee Saturday in Egg Harbor Township. The Eagles moved to 9-4-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
Football: Burlington City scores 29 unanswered points to stun Palmyra in comeback win (PHOTOS)
Burlington City scored 29 unanswered points to pull off a stunning 36-29 victory over Palmyra, in Palmyra. Ayden Shansey finished off the comeback by throwing a 30-yard game-winning touchdown to Aaron Young with 5.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Shansey tied the game up 29-29 for Burlington City (2-6) two minutes earlier by throwing a 61-yard touchdown pass to Malachi James and by converting the 2-point point with a complete pass to Dymear Hill.
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Woman With Ties to Millville, Atlantic City, NJ, Missing Since August
Millville Police are wondering what became of Tanyatta Denby, a one-time Millville resident who has been missing since August 31. Denby, a 34-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and brown hair is 5' 5" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has several tattoos, including roses on her left leg. Police say...
Allentown cruises into MCT semifinals, will face upset-minded Hightstown
For the whole of the Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer season, the debate raged about which team was the best of the bunch. Steinert and Allentown had combined to lose just one game throughout their 13-game CVC schedules, and that was a slim one-goal victory for the Spartans back in September.
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
Football: Lenape Valley tops Sussex Tech
Eric Perez scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Lenape Valley past Sussex Tech 29-6 in Stanhope. Perez got the scoring started for Lenape Valley (2-5) with a 39-yard touhcdown run, with Ryan Striciolla scoring on a 4-yard run to make the score 12-0 after the first quarter. Perez would score...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
2 fatally struck by train on Benjamin Franklin Bridge
Two construction workers died after they were hit by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden on Friday night, the Delaware River Port Authority said. The PATCO train was traveling westbound from New Jersey toward Philadelphia at about 9:20 p.m. when it struck the workers, the...
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
Police: Missing Franklinville Man Was Last Seen in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating Bernard Kanuck III of Franklinville. The Franklin Township Police Department says Kanuck was reported missing by a family member this past Tuesday, October 11th. He was last seen on August 5th in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard from...
Pitman ends 73-year drought, tops Gateway to clinch share of division title (PHOTOS)
HS Football: Gateway at Pitman, Fri. Oct. 14. — It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, to be sure, but then again, it didn’t really have to be. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
21-Year-Old Gloucester County, NJ Native Found Dead in College Dorm
The Gloucester County community is in mourning following news of the death of a 21-year-old college student from the area. Andrew 'Drew' Ruelicke, of Harrison Township, was reportedly found dead in his Pennsylvania dormitory approximately 10 a.m. on October 8th, according to Courier Post. Ruelicke, who graduated from Bishop Eustace...
Rutgers football players take on special needs athletes in meaningful Monday night game (PHOTOS)
You won’t find a more meaningful game of Monday night football, even if this one wasn’t shown on TV and played in front of a national audience. The game took place this week when a group of football players from Rutgers University and Toms River High School East came to the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams to play the Toms River Warriors Inspirational Team, which is made up of kids and young adults (ages 11-21) from Monmouth and Ocean counties who live with special needs.
