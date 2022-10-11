ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap

Katie Ambos scored twice to increase her team-leading total to 10 as Cinnaminson defeated Bordentown 3-1 in Cinnaminson. Caitlin Kirby also found the back of the net and Ryan Hart had two assists to help Cinnaminson win its fourth straight game and improve to 7-5. Norah Quinn had four saves...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey recap: No. 19 Shawnee and Egg Harbor Township play to a tie

Brianne Macchia, Julia Zappile and Jenna Gray scored for Egg Harbor Township in its 3-3 tie with No. 19 Shawnee Saturday in Egg Harbor Township. The Eagles moved to 9-4-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Burlington City scores 29 unanswered points to stun Palmyra in comeback win (PHOTOS)

Burlington City scored 29 unanswered points to pull off a stunning 36-29 victory over Palmyra, in Palmyra. Ayden Shansey finished off the comeback by throwing a 30-yard game-winning touchdown to Aaron Young with 5.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Shansey tied the game up 29-29 for Burlington City (2-6) two minutes earlier by throwing a 61-yard touchdown pass to Malachi James and by converting the 2-point point with a complete pass to Dymear Hill.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
#Linus School Sports
NJ.com

Football: Lenape Valley tops Sussex Tech

Eric Perez scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Lenape Valley past Sussex Tech 29-6 in Stanhope. Perez got the scoring started for Lenape Valley (2-5) with a 39-yard touhcdown run, with Ryan Striciolla scoring on a 4-yard run to make the score 12-0 after the first quarter. Perez would score...
STANHOPE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

2 fatally struck by train on Benjamin Franklin Bridge

Two construction workers died after they were hit by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden on Friday night, the Delaware River Port Authority said. The PATCO train was traveling westbound from New Jersey toward Philadelphia at about 9:20 p.m. when it struck the workers, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers football players take on special needs athletes in meaningful Monday night game (PHOTOS)

You won’t find a more meaningful game of Monday night football, even if this one wasn’t shown on TV and played in front of a national audience. The game took place this week when a group of football players from Rutgers University and Toms River High School East came to the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams to play the Toms River Warriors Inspirational Team, which is made up of kids and young adults (ages 11-21) from Monmouth and Ocean counties who live with special needs.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

