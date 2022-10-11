ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Roxbury murder of 14-year-old boy under investigation

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
On Tuesday, Boston Police continued to investigate the shooting death of a 14 year old boy on Washington Street in Roxbury, with no arrest.

The incident took place at about 12:15 Monday afternoon near 2990 Washington Street. A second victim ran to a house at Cobden Street for safety. On Tuesday afternoon, a Boston Police Officer was stationed outside the home.

“We were having lunch and we heard pop, pop,” Richard Scott told me. “I turned the TV down, I heard pop, pop, pop again.”

The Roxbury shooting took place a week after another teenager was shot outside the Jeremiah Burke High School in nearby Dorchester.

Boston city officials stated the need to reign in the city’s gun violence.

Our systems are failing if our young people somehow feel that the only option for their safety or their well-being or their economic security is to go down a path that risks their lives and continues to add to community trauma,” said Boston mayor Michelle Wu. “We have to do better. We will do better.”

“Young folks are not supposed to lose their lives,” said Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon. “We have to do a better job to educate and try to prevent some of these crimes.”

At press time, Boston Police had not released the name of the Roxbury victim.

