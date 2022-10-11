ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NJ

Field hockey recap: No. 19 Shawnee and Egg Harbor Township play to a tie

Brianne Macchia, Julia Zappile and Jenna Gray scored for Egg Harbor Township in its 3-3 tie with No. 19 Shawnee Saturday in Egg Harbor Township. The Eagles moved to 9-4-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Field hockey recap: Rancocas Valley blanks West Deptford

Tess Philips made five saves in the cage to record the shutout as Rancocas Valley topped West Deptford Saturday in Mount Holly, 2-0. Camryn Cleary netted a goal and an assist. Brooke Mohan also scored while Mikayla Simmons added an assist as the Red Devils improved to 9-3-1 with their second win in a row.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
