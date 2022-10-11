Read full article on original website
Related
South Jersey Coaches Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 15
Stephanie Monroe converted a pass from Catherine Hatch in the first half to lift fourth-seeded Cherokee to a 1-0 win over 13th-seeded West Deptford in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament in Marlton. Kailyn Roselli made three saves and Jada Branford had one as they combined on...
Field hockey recap: No. 19 Shawnee and Egg Harbor Township play to a tie
Brianne Macchia, Julia Zappile and Jenna Gray scored for Egg Harbor Township in its 3-3 tie with No. 19 Shawnee Saturday in Egg Harbor Township. The Eagles moved to 9-4-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Field hockey recap: Rancocas Valley blanks West Deptford
Tess Philips made five saves in the cage to record the shutout as Rancocas Valley topped West Deptford Saturday in Mount Holly, 2-0. Camryn Cleary netted a goal and an assist. Brooke Mohan also scored while Mikayla Simmons added an assist as the Red Devils improved to 9-3-1 with their second win in a row.
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Football: Cedar Creek tops Oakcrest to stop 3-game skid (PHOTOS)
Billy Smith connected on a perfect pass down the middle for Alim Parks as Cedar Creek stopped Oakcrest 14-6 in Egg Harbor City. With the win, Cedar Creek (3-5) snapped a three-game losing streak. Oakcrest (6-2) lost for the first time in five games. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Wood-Ridge’s dream season continues in OT win over Waldwick, clinches spot in NJIC final
There’s a certain confidence that comes from Wood-Ridge coach Joe Cutrona when he’s speaking. He has a certain swagger about him with the way he carries himself, and it rubs off on his team. In his two years at the helm, Cutrona has instilled confidence into a team and program that hasn’t tasted success in recent years.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Allentown cruises into MCT semifinals, will face upset-minded Hightstown
For the whole of the Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer season, the debate raged about which team was the best of the bunch. Steinert and Allentown had combined to lose just one game throughout their 13-game CVC schedules, and that was a slim one-goal victory for the Spartans back in September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football: Rubin’s last-second field goal lifts Marlboro over Manalapan
Luke Rubin hit an 18-yard field goal as time expired to end a thrilling 17-14 victory for Marlboro over rival Manalapan in Manalapan. This marks the first time that the Mustangs have defeated Manalapan since 1994. Marlboro (4-3) began its final drive at the Manalapan 42-yard line and was able...
Unable to safely field team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning, Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
Rutgers football adds multiple games to future non-conference schedules
Rutgers football’s itinerary over the next few falls is coming into focus. The Scarlet Knights recently added four home games against FBS opponents to their future non-conference schedules through the 2027 season, according to FBSchedules.com, which was first to report all the developments this week. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS:...
Kansas vs. Oklahoma FREE LIVE STREAM (10/15/22): Watch college football, Week 7 online | Time, TV, channel
The No 19 ranked Kansas Jayhawks, who likely will be without quarterback Jalon Daniels, meet the Oklahoma Sooners, led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, in an NCAA Week 7 Big 12 college football game on Saturday, October 15, 2022 (10/15/2022) at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Fans can watch the game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police seek help locating man last seen in August
Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in August. A family member reported Bernard Kanuck III, 39, of Franklinville, missing on Tuesday, according to Franklin Township Police. He was last seen Aug. 5 in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard...
1 killed in dirt bike crash in Monmouth County
One person was killed when a Jeep and dirt bike crashed on Friday night, Monmouth County officials said. Clifford Walton, 40, of Aberdeen, was driving the Kawasaki dirt bike in the area of Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street around 6 p.m. when he was hit by a Jeep, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office said. Walton was taken to Bayshore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
N.J. reports 1,445 COVID cases, 7 deaths as positive test counts decline
New Jersey reported another 1,445 COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths on Saturday as the average for daily positive test counts continued to drop. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.90, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as $494M jackpot is split by 2 winners
A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Friday’s lottery ticket drawing, while jackpot winning tickets for the $494 million pool were sold in California and Florida. The lucky New Jersey ticket matched five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. New Jersey Lottery officials...
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in N.J., police say
A man was struck by two vehicles and died Thursday morning in Mercer County, police said. The pedestrian was on East Park Avenue, near Berg Avenue, in Hamilton when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to township police. The driver stopped and got out following the collision.
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
N.J. woman indicted after she lent 16-year-old a car he crashed, killing a friend
A woman has been indicted on child endangerment charges after she allegedly lent a car to an unlicensed 16-year-old who crashed the vehicle in Salem County, killing his teen passenger. Tisha M. Gargon, 51, of Pittsgrove Township, was indicted this week on second- and third-degree counts of endangering the welfare...
These are the N.J. towns where homes are selling the fastest
Finding a home to buy has been difficult and one of the driving forces behind the recent red-hot real estate market. Demand was high and inventory was low. And despite the cool down going on now there still isn’t much to choose from. Statewide there were 2.7 months’ supply...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0