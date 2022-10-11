ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
Judge denies Temporary Restraining Order in Election Lawsuit

Plymouth, Ind. — A Marshall County Judge has denied a temporary restraining order against St. Joseph County Democratic election officials. It’s the latest development following the Indiana Republican Party’s lawsuit. GOP leaders filed a motion asking for an injunction against a Resolution passed by the Election Board...
Local humane society to take in dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Communities across southern Florida are still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Several displaced animals are heading north to Michigan and are looking for a forever home. Animal shelters are always looking for help. But in just a few days, the Humane Society...
Friday Night Football Fever: October 14

It's the last week of the regular season for Indiana high school football. Catch the show, starting at 10:30 on Fox Michiana. Or if you miss anything, you can always check it out at 11 on WSBT22, or right here in this story. Show us your team spirit: See your...
