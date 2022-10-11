Read full article on original website
Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday
LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
EPA expresses concern over 'likely significant impacts' of Line 5 tunnel in new report
LANSING, Mich. — The federal agency tasked with protecting the environment outlined a number of concerns about the potential impacts from the Line 5 tunnel in northern Michigan in a new report. The Environmental Protection Agency, also known as EPA, reported its concerns about "likely significant impacts" of the...
St. Joseph County Election Board meeting questions ballot storage security
WSBT is following the latest developments from the St. Joseph County Election Board. It all centers on a lawsuit recently filed by the Indiana Republican Party and St. Joseph County's GOP election board member Thomas Dixon. Targets of the suit: Democratic County Clerk Rita Glenn and fellow election board member...
Judge denies Temporary Restraining Order in Election Lawsuit
Plymouth, Ind. — A Marshall County Judge has denied a temporary restraining order against St. Joseph County Democratic election officials. It’s the latest development following the Indiana Republican Party’s lawsuit. GOP leaders filed a motion asking for an injunction against a Resolution passed by the Election Board...
Local humane society to take in dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Communities across southern Florida are still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Several displaced animals are heading north to Michigan and are looking for a forever home. Animal shelters are always looking for help. But in just a few days, the Humane Society...
Friday Night Football Fever: October 14
It's the last week of the regular season for Indiana high school football. Catch the show, starting at 10:30 on Fox Michiana. Or if you miss anything, you can always check it out at 11 on WSBT22, or right here in this story. Show us your team spirit: See your...
COVID bivalent booster shots approved for children as young as five
The CDC announced a few hours ago that kids can get an updated coronavirus booster. This shot would protect kids ages 5 and up from original and most recent strains of the coronavirus. The FDA approved these boosters earlier today, and within a matter of hours it was passed through...
Update: Cleveland Road Closed due to Water Main Break spurs boil order
A traffic alert for drivers in St. Joseph County. Cleveland road is closed right now from Juniper to Ironwood Roads. Dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a water main break under Cleveland Road and Twyckenham. The city of South Bend issued a water boil advisory for northeast South Bend. The...
Curious Kids' Museum finalizing proposed renovations after fire
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — Nearly 100 days ago, a fire closed the doors of the Curious Kids’ Museum in St. Joseph. And now, the museum has a plan for reopening. Since 1989, the Curious Kids’ Museum has welcomed nearly 1.5 million visitors. Museum staff are excited...
