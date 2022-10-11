ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Franklin County teachers take flight to learn about aviation

By Addison Willmon
 3 days ago

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Several Franklin County teachers participated in an educational program hosted by the Muscle Shoals Civil Air Patrol (MSCAP) on October 11.

Members of the MSCAP taught lessons about aviation, and later discussed how to improve interest in STEM-related fields. After the lessons, teachers were asked to go on flights to see how their lessons applied in real life.

Public Affairs Officer Phillip Norris told News 19 that there’s no better way to learn about flight than to do it yourself.

“As with any teaching situation, it’s better to have a teacher that’s actually seen the things in action, the practical application of the fundamentals that they’re trying to teach in the classroom,” Norris said.

Norris said one of the MSCAP’s main goals is to improve aerospace education. He said they’re hopeful this program will have long-term positive impacts on these teachers’ students.

