newbernnow.com
Appointments, Inclusive Public Art Project, Among Many Items on Craven Commissioner’s Agenda – Oct. 17
The meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. The Board will be requested to approve the minutes of October 3, 2022 regular session, as shown in Attachment #1.A. B....
newbernnow.com
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Commemorates 126 Years of Service
Local Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter Celebrates by Encouraging Prospective Members to Join!. November is “National Native American Heritage Recognition Month.” On Saturday, Nov. 5th from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Native American Indian Minute Committee of the NSDAR will have a display table at the Farmers’ Market in New Bern, NC at 421 South Front Street. The committee will also send activities to teachers in Craven and Pamlico counties to include Epiphany and St. Paul’s students, as well. Students will learn about Native American history, culture, and their contributions to the USA. Native American books will be donated to Craven and Jones County school libraries for students’ literacy enjoyment.
newbernnow.com
Help Improve Future Recreation in New Bern
New Bern Parks and Recreation, along with consultants from McGill Associates, P.A., is seeking public input to assist in updating the City’s Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan. This input will ensure New Bern’s recreation facilities, parks, and programs will continue to meet residents’ and visitors’ needs over the next 10 years.
newbernnow.com
Golden LEAF Grant Will Help Improve Stormwater Drainage Basin in Duffyfield
The City of New Bern will receive grant money from Golden LEAF to improve stormwater infrastructure in the Duffyfield community. The City learned via email last week that it will receive $249,760 to mitigate flooding caused by rain events. The announcement was initially made on Golden LEAF’s website as part...
newbernnow.com
Press Conference Held in New Bern to Discuss Multiple Shooting Incidents
New Bern Police Chief Patrick L. Gallagher and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes held a press conference today, Oct. 14, to discuss four shooting incidents that occurred within the past week. New Bern Now’s camera malfunctioned, so the first five minutes was not recorded. Here’s the summary of the incidents:...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Aesthetic Center Opens in West New Bern
The first commercial business to call West New Bern home is finished and open to the public. The New Bern Aesthetic Center, which includes both Zannis Plastic Surgery as well as Rinnova Spa and Wellness, is a 13,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plastic surgery and spa destination. Dr. John Zannis opened his first facility in 2010 and will now be able to welcome patients to the spa or plastic surgery center in a much more modern and desired location. His growing client base, both locally and from around the country, will enjoy the large atrium for relaxation, comfortable waiting areas for family members, and an easy to get to location. The spa will have all the desired services, with separate areas for both men and women, as well as cutting edge treatments like cosmetic lasers and a float pod.
newbernnow.com
Show Your Support for Veterans with Forget Me Not Blue Flowers this Weekend
Join us the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Craven County Unit 40 in remembering our Veterans with stopping by and receive a Forget Me Not Blue flower to wear. Many people recognize the red popular flower symbols worn by many in remembrance of those veterans as "Some gave all."
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Oct. 13 – 16, 2022
Join the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Craven County Unit 40 in remembering our Veterans with stopping by and receive a forget me not blue flower to wear on Friday in front of Nautical Coffee shop at 218 Middle Street from 5 p.m. – 7.p.m. and Saturday in front of Carolina Creations at 317 Pollock Street from 10 a.m. – 2.p.m.
