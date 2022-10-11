Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Prosecutor asks anyone with info on Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping case to come forward
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors, investigators and community members still have unanswered questions one week after a woman banged on neighbors’ doors for help in Excelsior Springs. A days-long investigation followed. Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a woman told police she...
KCTV 5
Kansas City man sentenced to life in ex-girlfriend’s murder stemming from burglary
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clyde James Barnes, Jr. was sentenced for one count of premeditated first-degree murder. Barnes was also sentenced for aggravated burglary, tampering with an electronic monitoring device and criminal threat as well as violation of a protection order.
kttn.com
Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has jury trial scheduled
A jury trial has been scheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher. A two-day trial is scheduled for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall in Livingston County on November 29th and 30th. A pretrial conference...
californiaexaminer.net
Police: A Woman Was Kept Hostage For A Month And Raped Many Times
According to court records filed on Tuesday, a lady from Missouri was kept hostage for approximately a month in a basement chamber and brutally raped before she was able to escape. Timothy M. Haslett, 39, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Friday and made a video court appearance on...
northwestmoinfo.com
Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
KCTV 5
Advocates hope to raise awareness following Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping and assault investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advocates who search for the Kansas City metros missing children and young adults hope to raise awareness following a rape, kidnapping and assault investigation in Excelsior Springs. Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a 22-year-old woman told police he...
KCMO police investigate deadly shooting in 8000 block of Wayne Avenue
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that killed one person Friday night. The shooting took place in the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue.
KMBC.com
Clay County prosecutor seeks new leads in Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The Clay County prosecutor is looking for fresh leads in a kidnapping and rape case involving Tim Haslett Jr., 39. Haslett is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, and second-degree assault after a woman escaped...
Trial of accused Indian Creek Trail killer set to move forward in January
The trial of accused Indian Creek Trail killer Fredrick Scott is set to move forward in January.
KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape, kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs neighbor recorded the arrest of a rape, kidnapping and assault suspect, unaware that a days-long, large-scale investigation would soon follow. Timothy Haslett Jr. was charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a woman told police on Oct. 7 that she had...
Lawrence man accused of trying to kill ex’s new boyfriend
A Lawrence, Kansas, man charged with attempted first-degree murder is accused of trying to shoot and kill his ex's new boyfriend.
kchi.com
Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
Trial for accused Kansas City serial killer to begin in January
The trial for Fredrick Scott, who is accused of killing five men along Indian Creek Trail in 2017, is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
kchi.com
One of Two Sentenced In Christmas Eve Death of 2 Year Old
One of two arrested in Chillicothe in the death of a two-year-old child on Christmas Eve 2021 has been sentenced. 47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe pled guilty on October 6th and was sentenced to 4 years for Involuntary Manslaughter and 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run consecutively.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Teen Charged With Six Felonies in Grundy County
A Gallatin teen faces eight charges, including six felonies, in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Caleb Scott Kinnison faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.
KCTV 5
One person dead in Wayne Avenue homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has reported a homicide Friday evening. Officers responded to the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue about 7:30 p.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived on scene, law enforcement found a victim lying outside and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
KCPD investigating suspicious death in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of a man on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue.
Missouri teen credited for arrest of kidnapping suspect
A Lake Arrowhead, Missouri teenager is credited with helping deputies arrest Austin Gaal, the man charged with trying to kidnap her.
KCTV 5
Shooting in KCMO kills 1 Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 8100 block of Paseo Thursday morning resulted in the death of one person, Kansas City Missouri Police said. Police said officers were dispatched to the area at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning on a shooting call. There they found an adult male as the victim of a shooting with life-threatening injuries.
