KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clyde James Barnes, Jr. was sentenced for one count of premeditated first-degree murder. Barnes was also sentenced for aggravated burglary, tampering with an electronic monitoring device and criminal threat as well as violation of a protection order.

