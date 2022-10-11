ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

KCTV 5

Kansas City man sentenced to life in ex-girlfriend’s murder stemming from burglary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clyde James Barnes, Jr. was sentenced for one count of premeditated first-degree murder. Barnes was also sentenced for aggravated burglary, tampering with an electronic monitoring device and criminal threat as well as violation of a protection order.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher

CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Headed To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

One of Two Sentenced In Christmas Eve Death of 2 Year Old

One of two arrested in Chillicothe in the death of a two-year-old child on Christmas Eve 2021 has been sentenced. 47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe pled guilty on October 6th and was sentenced to 4 years for Involuntary Manslaughter and 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run consecutively.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Teen Charged With Six Felonies in Grundy County

A Gallatin teen faces eight charges, including six felonies, in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Caleb Scott Kinnison faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

One person dead in Wayne Avenue homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has reported a homicide Friday evening. Officers responded to the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue about 7:30 p.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived on scene, law enforcement found a victim lying outside and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting in KCMO kills 1 Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 8100 block of Paseo Thursday morning resulted in the death of one person, Kansas City Missouri Police said. Police said officers were dispatched to the area at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning on a shooting call. There they found an adult male as the victim of a shooting with life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO

