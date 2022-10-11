Read full article on original website
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio ranked safest big city in Texas, top 100 in America
San Antonio is ranked in the Top 100 of the safest cities in America for 2022, according to new report by WalletHub. The report made a comparison of more than 180 cities across dozens of safety metrics, including percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.
U.S. Department of Labor & Sysco settle claims of hiring discrimination
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The U.S. Department of Labor and Sysco Central Texas reached an agreement following alleged hiring discrimination against applicants at Sysco’s New Braunfels distribution center. The agreement comes after allegations that between 2018 and 2020, Sysco discriminated against 180 female applicants and 190 black male applicants,...
You've got to try the pot roast at Liberty Bar
SAN ANTONIO - Today we’re visiting Liberty Bar which is down in Southtown. I had not been there in many, many years and certainly had not been to the newer location. Now one thing you have to order when you go there, besides the iced tea, make sure you order something on the menu that's called ‘Bread Baked Here.’ It comes with an herb butter. It also came with this fabulous peach compote that they make inhouse.
KIPP Texas-San Antonio set to open first new campus in four years
SAN ANTONIO – KIPP Texas-San Antonio plans to open a new state-of-the-art campus in North Central San Antonio next August. It's the first new KIPP school in San Antonio in 4 years, and the first-ever outside of Loop-410. The new location will be home to two schools, KIPP Somos...
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez pays $2400 fine for bringing loaded gun to the airport
SAN ANTONIO - A local judge paid her fine Friday for accidentally bringing a loaded gun into the San Antonio Airport. Bexar County Court-13 Judge Rosa Speedlin Gonzalez says she forgot the handgun was in a pocket of her carry-on bag. TSA agents found it as Gonzalez went through security...
Public Art Garden Along the River Walk Open for All
The City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture has a new public art garden located along the River Walk for all to enjoy. Tourists and residents alike can enjoy 11 art pieces along the river between the Shops at Rivercenter and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Krystal Jones tells viewers how these pieces bring beauty, history, and culture to the city.
First true cold front of the season coming Sunday night
SAN ANTONIO – Partly sunny skies. Hot & humid. We will have highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. Still hot & humid. High near 90. Partly to mostly cloudy ahead of our strong Sunday night cold front. A small rain chance ahead of the front, mainly in our Hill Country counties late day. Better chance of rain comes overnight as the front moves through.
SA Pets Alive! in urgent need of fosters to help save lives
San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. This is the third time this week, 25 dogs or more were on the city's euthanasia list. Since October 1, 2022, SAPA! has saved 84 dogs and puppies through foster,...
Wounded U.S. Army Captain presented with mortgage free smart home
U.S. Army Captain Derick Carver was welcomed to his brand-new mortgage-free smart home in Canyon Lake Thursday morning. 12 years ago, Captain Carver was serving in Afghanistan when his platoon was ambushed in a rocket and explosive attack, leading to Carver needing to have his leg amputated along with multiple other injuries.
MILLION DOLLAR WINNER! San Antonian wins with scratch-off purchased at West Side Pit Stop
SAN ANTONIO – A customer at the Pit Stop Food Mart on the West Side won a million dollars on a Million Dollar Loteria Texas Lottery scratch ticket. The lucky winner has decided to keep their identity a secret. This was the first of eight top prizes worth $1...
Founder of San Antonio's Rios Barbacoa dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO -- You may have not known his name, but you may have had his food. Heriberto R. Rios, who founded locally-known Rios Barbacoa, has died, according to family. He was 90 years old. Rios began the family-owned business in 1978 on Zarzamora St. on the south side that...
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
Family of teen shot in McDonald's parking lot by ex-SAPD officer releases statement
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, the teen who was shot by police while he waited inside his car at a McDonald’s parking lot released a statement Saturday morning. Attorney Brian Powers released the following statement on behalf of the family to News4:. “To all...
Several tenants displaced following apartment fire near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – An apartment fire North of downtown has left most of its tenants displaced. The fire occurred around 2:15 p.m., Oct. 14., on East Quincy Street, North of downtown San Antonio at a small apartment house. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the cause of the...
Children's books fading away in middle-income households, according to new study
SAN ANTONIO - The number of children's books in homes has hit a steep decline over the past two years, according to surveys by Texas nonprofit, BookSpring. BookSpring found that in middle-income households, there are about 13 books per child. In more than 60% of low-income homes, there are no books at all.
Man found with wrists zip tied at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out to the Econo Lodge at 2211 Southwest Loop 410 for a report of a robbery Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the motel office with his wrists zip-tied. As police talked to the victim, he stated that he...
Plaza De Los Muertos! Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the heart of the city
SAN ANTONIO - FREE face painting, FREE salsa lessons, a live DJ, a roving Mariachi – it’s all part of Plaza De Los Muertos, Thursday, October 27 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Main Plaza Downtown. PLUS, catch a great view of the river parade from the...
Armed robber apologizes for his actions while holding up Northwest Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect that robbed a Northwest Side smoke shop at gunpoint and then apologized for his actions. The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Smokerz Paradize off Interstate 10 West near De Zavala Road. Police said the masked suspect...
Over 60 rounds fired during hookah lounge brawl, leaving one dead, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a fight broke out outside a hookah lounge where over 60 rounds were fired, according to the San Antonio police. At around 4 a.m. officers were in the area of Babcock Rd and Sunset Haven when they heard numerous gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot in a vehicle.
Teen shot by San Antonio police officer was NOT driving a stolen car
SAN ANTONIO - We have new details about the night 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by former San Antonio Police Officer James Brennand. Brennand, who was released from jail after posting bond, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant. SAPD said the charges are a...
