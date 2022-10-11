ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Sunrise Project’s annual pie auction coming up Saturday

Pecan, peanut butter, gooseberry, Asian pear, jujube and persimmon — people can have their pick of pie Saturday at Sunrise Project’s 8th Annual Pie Auction. Volunteers are scooping the flour, rolling the dough, and carefully crimping its edges to prepare for the event, which is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. Co-founder and executive director Melissa Freiburger hopes the event will provide a financial boost during a year when donations are down, but need is up.
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence kindergartners plan park cleanup day, invite community to help

The kindergarten class of a new Lawrence elementary school is inviting you to help clean up local parks this weekend. Operation Clean-Up Lawrence, being held from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15, was organized by students at Limestone Community School, an alternative school that opened this fall with programming centered on “inspiring the next generation of innovators through project-based learning.”
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
kcur.org

Johnson County, Kansas, Board of Commissioners chair candidates: Mike Kelly and Charlotte O'Hara

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara are campaigning to fill the chair being vacated by the retiring Ed Eilert. They both appeared on Up to Date to discuss topics such as Eilert's job performance; Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden's investigation of the county's 2020 election; property taxes; the Panasonic plant coming to De Soto; solar energy; and climate change.
WIBW

KU wide receiver no longer with program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources. According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program. McBride recorded two catches for...
lawrencekstimes.com

Slow Rise Donuts are a hit at Lawrence Farmers’ Market

Slow Rise might be the name of one of Lawrence’s newest donut businesses, but its rise has been anything but slow. This family-owned operation is known for their small-batch, handcrafted sourdough donuts, which owners Jeff and Jessica Dunkel started slinging at the Lawrence Farmers’ Market this season. Slow...
WIBW

Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
