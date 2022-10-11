Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Sunrise Project’s annual pie auction coming up Saturday
Pecan, peanut butter, gooseberry, Asian pear, jujube and persimmon — people can have their pick of pie Saturday at Sunrise Project’s 8th Annual Pie Auction. Volunteers are scooping the flour, rolling the dough, and carefully crimping its edges to prepare for the event, which is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. Co-founder and executive director Melissa Freiburger hopes the event will provide a financial boost during a year when donations are down, but need is up.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence kindergartners plan park cleanup day, invite community to help
The kindergarten class of a new Lawrence elementary school is inviting you to help clean up local parks this weekend. Operation Clean-Up Lawrence, being held from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15, was organized by students at Limestone Community School, an alternative school that opened this fall with programming centered on “inspiring the next generation of innovators through project-based learning.”
KU unveils championship banner, awards rings, welcomes Shaq to Late Night in the Phog
Students camped out to reserve their spots inside Allen Field House for Late Night in the Phog starting Wednesday.
kmuw.org
Mona Cliff evokes the subtle beauty of Kansas hills and sunsets with millions of tiny beads
Artist Mona Cliff sits on the floor in her home studio in Lawrence, Kansas. Bold patterns of grain stretch across several panels of cherry wood with a rough bark edge. Around the edges she’s built a rippling layer of beeswax, copal resin and pine rosin. She heats the wax...
lawrencekstimes.com
Miss the Prairie Park Nature Center community conversation? Share your thoughts online
Lawrence community members have another chance to share their thoughts about Prairie Park Nature Center — and how to make it sustainable into the future. The city hosted a community conversation on Sunday. Those who were unable to attend in person can fill out an online survey to share their thoughts, ideas and feedback.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
10 new tenants open on KC’s Country Club Plaza, more on the way
Kansas City's Country Club Plaza has been steadily filling empty storefronts with a combination of local and national tenants.
KMBC.com
'Once in a lifetime': KU Health System doctors perform surgery on gorilla at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of one of its gorillas, KMBC 9 is getting an exclusive inside look at the surgery last year that helped extend his life. The University of Kansas Health System shared video from inside the operating room with KMBC 9, showing how their doctors and nurses answered the call.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
lawrencekstimes.com
Letter to the Times: Walk to End Alzheimer’s funds critical support, research
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Would you like to send a letter to the Times? Great! Here’s how to do it....
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to host ribbon cutting for newest complete segment of Lawrence Loop
The City of Lawrence is set to host a ribbon cutting for the newest complete segment of the Lawrence Loop next weekend. The new segment runs from Peterson Road Park to Michigan Street. The ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at the park, 2250 Peterson Road.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: One Topeka restaurant’s mission to bring their barbeque to south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One restaurant with a specialty for barbeque first opened almost a year ago to bring their unique style of barbeque to the area. The Buffalo Grille can be found on the south-side of Topeka, at 5900 SW Topeka Blvd. Eric Alcantara’s father first found the space over a year ago and Eric was convinced to open a restaurant.
kcur.org
Johnson County, Kansas, Board of Commissioners chair candidates: Mike Kelly and Charlotte O'Hara
Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara are campaigning to fill the chair being vacated by the retiring Ed Eilert. They both appeared on Up to Date to discuss topics such as Eilert's job performance; Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden's investigation of the county's 2020 election; property taxes; the Panasonic plant coming to De Soto; solar energy; and climate change.
WIBW
KU wide receiver no longer with program
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources. According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program. McBride recorded two catches for...
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
lawrencekstimes.com
Slow Rise Donuts are a hit at Lawrence Farmers’ Market
Slow Rise might be the name of one of Lawrence’s newest donut businesses, but its rise has been anything but slow. This family-owned operation is known for their small-batch, handcrafted sourdough donuts, which owners Jeff and Jessica Dunkel started slinging at the Lawrence Farmers’ Market this season. Slow...
WIBW
Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park commission OKs golf simulator, coffee shop plans for remodeled shopping center
Two new retail tenants — a coffee shop and golf simulator — are hoping to make their way to the Overland Crossing shopping center in south Overland Park, which is undertaking a major renovation. Driving the news: On Monday, a revised preliminary plan gained unanimous approval from the...
