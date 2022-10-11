ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

3 HECO workers suffer electrical burns in Makiki

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three Hawaiian Electric Company crew members working on underground powerlines suffered electrical burns after an arc flash occurred Tuesday morning.

Emergency Medical Services said they treated a 36-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 56-year-old man for burn injuries.

HECO initially said two workers were taken to the hospital and one was treated at the scene. HECO later told KHON2 that all three workers went to the hospital and have since been released.

EMS responded to the incident at Kamaile and Pensacola Streets at around 8:30 a.m., and police closed the area as they conducted their investigation.

According to HECO, there was a brief outage in the area. At approximately 9:20 a.m., power was restored to all customers.

HECO is investigating what caused the arc flash.

