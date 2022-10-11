ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

‘Pawn Stars’ headed to Winston-Salem, looking for audience members

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zbj7Q_0iV2qQV300

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members.

NC man wins $700,000 from $10 scratch-off

Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an item that will be evaluated by the show’s team.

All attendees must take a COVID test, no weapons are allowed and there is a wardrobe requirement.

Those attending the roadshow will be paid $100 and are expected to stay for 8 hours while the show is filmed.

Click here to register.

The late Richard Harrison, known as “The Old Man” on the series, was a former Lexington resident. He founded the pawn shop in 1989.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Check out these unique works of art at the NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Most people visit the North Carolina Zoo to see animals from around the world.   But did you know the zoo is home to a large collection of artworks? In the mid-90s, the zoo launched the Art in the Park program.   Guests can now see more than 120 pieces valued […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

New Canaan Society is breaking down barriers in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, (WGHP) — With a little coffee, food, and conversation, a group of men in Winston-Salem is working to break down racial, age and socioeconomic barriers to create lifelong relationships instead.  Former Black Panther, investment advisor, and adjunct college professor are just some of the titles that make up this group of men who call […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Lexington, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Entertainment
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair reports rise in fair attendance

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair reported that 229,761 guests attended the fair this year, which is a 26 percent increase compared to 2021. DJ Hargrave, the fair's branding manager, spoke with WXII about the results this year. He said that if it wasn't for bad weather, which canceled the opening Friday, the results likely could have been higher.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Movie Info#Havingfun#Pawn Stars#Pawn Shop#The Winston Salem Journal#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
Mount Airy News

Sonker Festival now set for Oct. 29

After being thwarted by the coronavirus for two years, and Hurricane Ian more recently, the Surry County Sonker Festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 29. The 41st-annual fall event originally was set for Oct. 1 at the historic Edwards-Franklin House, but postponed due to bad weather anticipated locally that weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
71K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy