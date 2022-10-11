As of 7PM Wednesday- It’s been a very wet Wednesday! A lot of heavy rain has fallen, especially in Burke County, right over Waynesboro. There is an Areal Flood Advisory for Burke County including Waynesboro until 8:15PM. Over 4″ of rain has fallen over the past 3 hours. There is another Areal Flood Advisory for Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Edgefield, McCormick, and Saluda counties until 10:45PM. 1.5-3.5″ of rain has fallen over a 3 hour period. An additional 1-2″ is possible in all of these counties. Expect minor flooding on roadways Flooded areas will be difficult to see in the dark, so drive with caution! More flood advisories are possible the rest of this evening. There is also a lot of thunder and lightning, but no severe weather at this time.

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO