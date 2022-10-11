Port St.Lucie,Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Port St. Lucie Police have reported an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams. Over the last two weeks PSLPD has seen an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams, which resulted in criminals stealing more than $78,000 from 4 victims. In each of the cases, the victims were contacted via phone or computer messages by criminals pretending to be a federal law enforcement agent or fraud investigator. The criminals demanded the victims withdraw large amounts of cash from their banks and directed them to nearby cryptocurrency ATMs to deposit the money via a QR code in order to avoid arrest or other consequences. The criminals used a spoofed phone number and typically stay on the phone with the victim during the crime to cause panic and have them deposit the cash without a second thought. Additionally, the criminals also directed 2 of the victims to send $22,000 in gift cards to them.

