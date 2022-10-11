Read full article on original website
Related
veronews.com
Undercover probe leads to trafficking fentanyl arrest
VERO BEACH — A 32-year-old man is awaiting his arraignment for a variety of felony drug charges – including trafficking fentanyl – connected to an undercover probe that happened last month. Alexander Joseph Frazier, of the 1800 block of 23rd Avenue, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking...
wqcs.org
Operation 13 Tiers: 25 Suspects Charged, 48 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized
Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Federal, state and local law enforcement officials Wednesday announced multiple drug and other felony charges against of 25 suspects with links to Mexican drug cartels, as well as the seizure of 48 pounds of fentanyl, among other drugs, cash, and guns. "My narcotics unit...
Kissimmee police officer arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud charges
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee police officer surrendered to authorities Wednesday afternoon at the Osceola County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Kissimmee Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kissimmee police Officer Plenio Massiah faces two counts of grand theft...
Florida Contractor Arrested For Defrauding Victims Out Of Nearly $400,000
A contractor in Florida has been arrested after deputies say he stole nearly $400,000 from victims in a construction fraud case. According to investigators in Indian River County, members of their Special Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested Dillon Z. Slater, owner of Slater Construction LLC. “Mr.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Oct. 11
Mehki Phelipe Anderson, 18, of the 3900 block of 47th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $195,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of a firearm by a delinquent, robbery with a deadly weapon, uttering forged or counterfeit bill, uttering forged instrument. Edward John Buberger, 57, of Fort Pierce; Status: Released Wednesday on...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian man charged with trafficking fentanyl
During a search, a 43-year-old man was charged with trafficking fentanyl after deputies discovered several individually packaged baggies in his possession. The man was later identified as Jonathan Richard Hadaway of Sebastian. On Monday at approximately 5:00 p.m., a Cumberland Farms store in Micco called the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office...
Sheriff: Okeechobee detective accidentally shot by friend
Two people, including an off-duty Okeechobee police detective, were shot Wednesday evening after a person handling a gun thought the weapon wasn't loaded.
cbs12.com
Police search for attempted purse snatcher in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for information about a purse snatcher caught on camera in Vero Beach. Vero Beach police say the man in the pictures tried to steal a purse in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Walmart at 1750 US 1. The incident took place on Oct. 10, 2022 around 5:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Teens Save Boaters Thrown Into Florida River After Crash
The town of Stuart, Florida has all but hoisted three teens onto their shoulders after the group dropped their fishing rods to help the victims of a boat crash. Rightfully so, now the local heroes are getting the recognition they deserve. The act of bravery took place on the St....
Mysuncoast.com
Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from...
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Beware of cryptocurrency ATM scams
Port St.Lucie,Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Port St. Lucie Police have reported an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams. Over the last two weeks PSLPD has seen an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams, which resulted in criminals stealing more than $78,000 from 4 victims. In each of the cases, the victims were contacted via phone or computer messages by criminals pretending to be a federal law enforcement agent or fraud investigator. The criminals demanded the victims withdraw large amounts of cash from their banks and directed them to nearby cryptocurrency ATMs to deposit the money via a QR code in order to avoid arrest or other consequences. The criminals used a spoofed phone number and typically stay on the phone with the victim during the crime to cause panic and have them deposit the cash without a second thought. Additionally, the criminals also directed 2 of the victims to send $22,000 in gift cards to them.
cbs12.com
High school student accused of bringing loaded gun to campus
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old student from Westwood High School was arrested on Wednesday for possession of a loaded firearm on campus, deputies say. The firearm was found after an investigation into allegations against the student for possession of stolen property. The allegation prompted a search of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teens help victims after boat crashes in Martin County
A boat carrying six people crashed into a channel marker on the St. Lucie River in Martin County on Friday night, seriously injuring at least one person on board.
veronews.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in house fire near 4th Street
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — One person was killed and two others injured in a Thursday morning house fire that happened near 4th Street and U.S. 1, fire rescue officials said. Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 9:57 a.m. at the single-family home, Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Greer said. Fire rescue crews removed three residents from the home and extinguished the blaze.
spacecoastdaily.com
Rockledge Woman Involved in Deadly Collision With Bicyclist in Saint Cloud
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud, Osceola County. The bicyclist was struck and killed around 6:32 A.M by a 49-year-old woman from Rockledge, who was...
cbs12.com
Four patients airlifted after major crash in Pahokee
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Four people had to be airlifted to the hospital after a major crash in Pahokee on Tuesday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said four trauma alerts were issued, and all four were transported by Trauma Hawks in less than 16 minutes to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday.
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
Two killed in Hendry County crash on State Road 80
Two people from LaBelle were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hendry County on Saturday. The three people in the pickup truck only suffered minor injuries.
Vero residents will be allowed to stay in homes after fears of eviction
Dozens of residents in Vero Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after fears they might have to soon vacate their homes.
Comments / 0