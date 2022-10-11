Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Our weekend forecast is looking better but more chilly air is on the horizon
It was a beautiful finish to the week weather-wise across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine, breezy conditions and afternoon highs into the mid to upper 60s. With all the bright sunshine around, the fall foliage continues to be brilliant as many areas are really hitting their peak. A cold...
WTVQ
Fatality rate on Kentucky’s rural roads among highest in nation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new report released Thursday says the country’s rural transportation system is in need of repairs and modernization — and added that Kentucky’s fatality rate on rural roads is among the highest in the nation. The report was released by TRIP, a...
WTVQ
Girls Can Too! introduces young women to STEM careers
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One program in the state is helping young girls explore jobs that they may not otherwise know about. “Girls Can Too” is an initiative through Bluegrass Community and Technical College. It’s a three year program funded by the National Science Foundation grant. It’s designed to...
Comments / 0