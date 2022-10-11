Read full article on original website
Related
‘Freaky’ Director Blasts Studios Over Day-and-Date Releases Amid ‘Halloween Ends’ Launch: “It Destroyed Us”
Filmmaker Christopher Landon is voicing his frustrations about the theatrical window disappearing for some releases amid Halloween Ends’ subdued opening weekend at the box office. Landon took to Twitter on Saturday to lament day-and-date releases for films such as the latest entry in Universal Pictures’ Halloween saga, which opened wide in 3,901 theaters on Friday, the same day it was also made available to stream on Peacock. Landon explained that this remains a sore subject for him, given that his horror-comedy movie Freaky began streaming less than a month after releasing theatrically on Nov. 13, 2020. More from The Hollywood...
A Broadway Audience Member Tearfully Recalled How An Actor Called Her Out On Stage After She Mistook Her Captioning Device For An Illegal Recording
"My hearing is such that I need a captioning device in order to see a show. And to be ostracized and publicly ridiculed really hurts. It was super embarrassing."
Comments / 0