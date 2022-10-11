Filmmaker Christopher Landon is voicing his frustrations about the theatrical window disappearing for some releases amid Halloween Ends’ subdued opening weekend at the box office. Landon took to Twitter on Saturday to lament day-and-date releases for films such as the latest entry in Universal Pictures’ Halloween saga, which opened wide in 3,901 theaters on Friday, the same day it was also made available to stream on Peacock. Landon explained that this remains a sore subject for him, given that his horror-comedy movie Freaky began streaming less than a month after releasing theatrically on Nov. 13, 2020. More from The Hollywood...

MOVIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO