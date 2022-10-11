ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Tedisco talks campaign with News10

ALBANY, N.Y., (NEWS10) – The general election is less than a month away and while much of the focus is on the national midterm races, local politicians are trying to get a seat in the state legislature.

Senator Jim Tedisco is trying to return to the state capitol in a new district. The newly redrawn lines put Tedisco and his opponent in district 43. According to the republican, different district but the same people he’s represented for decades.

Public safety and the economy are two of the biggest issues Tedisco wants to focus on. He points out his constituents are struggling with inflation. The senator blames the democrats for not acting fast enough when prices started to rise.

When it came to cutting the state gas tax as prices soared, Tedisco said he proposed decreasing the gas tax when the price at the pump was $2.20 a gallon. He said the democrats responded, “we’re going to wait until it’s $5.50, then we’ll give you 16 cents off on a gallon of gasoline.”

Tedisco adds, “they’re taxing a lot, they’re spending a lot, they’re waiting until the inflation really blew up the costs for our constituents before they did anything about it.”

Tedisco is running against democrat Michelle Ostrelich. You can see the entire interview with Tedisco on our website News10.com. Click on “Your Local Elections Headquarters” to view the conversation.

