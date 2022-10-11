Read full article on original website
Police officer who shot at SUV that plowed into Waukesha parade crowd, testifies at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On day 10 of the Waukesha Parade trial Waukesha Police officer, Bryce Scholten took the stand to testify. Officer Bryce Scholten was stationed at Main and Wisconsin last November during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade when he says a red SUV with a busted hood, blew right through the barricades.
Darrell Brooks 'disorderly conduct' report released
A report detailing Darrell Brooks' "disorderly conduct" last week in the courtroom has been released.
Milwaukee man late for jury duty charged in death of pastor
MILWAUKEE — Investigators have charged Jose Silva, 22, with second degree reckless homicide in the death of a Milwaukee pastor. Police say on Wednesday, October 12th, Silva ran a red light at the intersection 10th and Wells, crashing into a car driven by Aaron Strong, the pastor at Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee. Strong died at Froedtert Hospital shortly after arrival.
Milwaukee neighborhood gets free Ring doorbell cameras installed
MILWAUKEE — Near West Side Partners on Friday installed free Ring doorbell cameras for some residents in the Merrill Park neighborhood. The nonprofit organization said it is part of their effort to promote safer neighborhoods in some Milwaukee neighborhoods. Near West Side Partners partnered with the Milwaukee County District...
17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower
RACINE — A 17-year-old Racine County Jail allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom. The Coast Guard says two people from a sunken fishing boat were fending off sharks in the Gulf of Mexico when a crew rescued them and one other person from waters off the Louisiana coastline. The Coast Guard launched a search after a relative reported the three people failed to return from a fishing trip Saturday evening. The 24-foot (7.3-meter), center-console fishing boat sank at about 10 am Saturday and stranded the three people without communication devices, the Coast Guard said in a news release. The three were wearing lifejackets and one was showing signs of hypothermia when they were rescued Sunday about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) offshore from Empire, Louisiana — a small community southeast of New Orleans. The news release said a Coast Guard boat crew saw two of the people fending off sharks, and both of them had injured hands. The crew pulled them from the water, and the two were lifted onto a helicopter. The helicopter crew lifted the third boater from the water. The two injured people were taken to University Medical Center New Orleans, where they were listed as stable. The Coast Guard did not release their names.
Police: no hate crime, but suspect facing charges for smashing synagogue windows
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect is facing charges for vandalizing Racine's only synagogue. Earlier this week someone allegedly threw bricks through several windows. The windows are still boarded up at the Beth Israel Sinai Synagogue. The Racine Police Department is not investigating the vandalism as a hate crime,...
Merrill Park neighborhood residents get free Ring Doorbells, agree to share clips with police
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ring Doorbells were installed in one Milwaukee neighborhood Friday as community advocates work to help give residents a sense of security. Four homes in the Merrill Park neighborhood now have fully operational Ring Doorbells. The technology allows homeowners to see who is at their door in real-time, while also recording the movement it senses.
Milwaukee Kia break-in before Tim Michels newser caught on camera
MILWAUKEE - Surveillance shows the moment someone broke into a Kia moments before a press conference with Tim Michels. A FOX producer's rental car was parked near Franklin and Brady when someone smashed a window and tried to steal it. News crews were right across the street preparing for a...
Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
Family attorney of man who died while crossing bridge reacts to DA's decision to not press charges
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The family attorney of Richard Dujardin is speaking out after hearing the DA's decision of not pressing charges against the bridge operator who was working when Dujardin died while crossing the Kilbourn Avenue bridge. "I wasn't surprised by the issue we all know what the criminal...
Medical services company guilty in Milwaukee jail death
The company that provided medical services at a Wisconsin jail has been found guilty in the 2016 dehydration death of an inmate. Armor Correctional Health Services Inc., based in Miami, was charged in 2018 with a felony and seven misdemeanors after its employees were accused of neglecting to check on Terrill Thomas during his week in isolation at the Milwaukee County Jail. Guards cut off Thomas' access to water after they said they saw him trying to plug the toilet and flood his cell. A Milwaukee County Circuit Court jury returned the guilty verdict against Armor late Tuesday.
Greenfield Police warns about "terrifying" kidnapping scam
GREENFIELD, Wis. — A local woman nearly fell victim to an elaborate phone scam in which the caller claimed to have kidnapped her daughter. It was a call Bella has nightmares about nearly a month later. Bella asked we protect her identity. “When you hear something that sounds similar...
Masks required again on MCTS buses
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you ride Milwaukee County Transit System buses -- listen up. Masks are now once again required to get on a county bus. MCTS made the announcement today, on Oct. 14, in response to Milwaukee's COVID-19 community risk level rising back to the 'medium' category.
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side. Police had an apartment complex taped off. When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this...
Sources: Man accused of running red light, killing pastor was juror late for trial
MILWAUKEE — According to Milwaukee Police, a driver sped through a red-light Wednesday and struck and killed another driver near 10th and Wells. The victim is beloved Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong. Church workers told WISN 12 News off-camera that Strong was a wonderful, encouraging person who leaves...
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Armed Carjacking in Waukesha Last Night
(Waukesha, WI) — Police in Waukesha have not said if they caught four armed carjackers who ran away last night. The carjacking happened yesterday evening at the Shell station on West Sunset Drive. Police say a suspect pointed a gun into a man’s belly and stole his car. The suspect crashed that car a few blocks later, and ran with three others. Waukesha Police warned people to stay inside as they searched for the four armed suspects. As of late last night there were no arrests.
Arrest made after police say Milwaukee woman's body was found in trash can
MILWAUKEE — A family is devastated, and a person of interest is in custody, after Kenita Sanders, 40, was found dead in Milwaukee on Monday. Kenya Moore cannot believe she lost her mother. "I was on the phone with her at least five to six times a day while...
Milwaukee police seek help in finding burglary suspect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking the public's assistance in finding the suspect involved in a burglary near E. Menomonee and N. Jefferson. Police say it happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 8. The suspect is a male, 30-40 years of age. Police say he...
