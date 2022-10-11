ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Hill

Biden heads to Oregon amid signs of trouble for Democrats

President Biden is making a rare trip to Oregon this weekend for a series of political events in the reliably Democratic state amid signs the party’s hold on the governor’s mansion may be at risk. The president visited Portland in April to tout infrastructure investments at the city’s...
Leader Telegram

Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter's review of Trump docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to overturn a judge's appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation over the scope of duties of the arbiter, also known as a special master. He was assigned last month by a judge to inspect the thousands of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and weed out from the investigation any that may be protected by claims of legal privilege.
Tribune-Review

President Joe Biden expected to visit Pittsburgh next week

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Pittsburgh next Thursday. The stop will precede a reception in Philadelphia for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman that the president is expected to attend, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported. The station cited information from the White House. The reason for the president’s...
