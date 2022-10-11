Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield "had a great workout" on Friday and that he could be available against the Rams, but P.J. Walker will still make his first start of the season. Walker isn't the most attractive option for fantasy owners in a tough matchup, but he is a more aggressive passer than Mayfield, so it could be a potential upgrade for D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson.

