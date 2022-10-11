ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

'﻿There's nothing better than proving people wrong' - Lampard

F﻿rank Lampard says he has enjoyed Everton's start to the season, not least because they were written off by certain people before the campaign began. E﻿verton have 10 points from their opening nine games and sit 12th in the early Premier League table after being tipped to be fighting relegation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

G﻿uardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield

P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Liverpool honour bittersweet, says Lord Mayor

The Lord Mayor of Liverpool said winning Eurovision was "bittersweet" and vowed to do his utmost to honour the Ukrainian sister city. Councillor Roy Gladden has written to the Mayor of Odesa after Liverpool secured the right to host the 2023 European Song Contest last week. The city won a...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
