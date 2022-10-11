Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'There's nothing better than proving people wrong' - Lampard
Frank Lampard says he has enjoyed Everton's start to the season, not least because they were written off by certain people before the campaign began. Everton have 10 points from their opening nine games and sit 12th in the early Premier League table after being tipped to be fighting relegation.
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Predicted Line-Ups
Chelsea take on Aston Villa on Sunday, and these are the predicted line-ups for the game.
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Liverpool honour bittersweet, says Lord Mayor
The Lord Mayor of Liverpool said winning Eurovision was "bittersweet" and vowed to do his utmost to honour the Ukrainian sister city. Councillor Roy Gladden has written to the Mayor of Odesa after Liverpool secured the right to host the 2023 European Song Contest last week. The city won a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Guardiola says Liverpool is still Man City’s biggest threat
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola is convinced that midtable Liverpool remains Manchester City’s biggest threat in the Premier League this season ahead of their game at Anfield on Sunday. The City manager has warned his players they face defeat if they are as “soft” as they have...
BBC
Newcastle United: Dan Ashworth says spending £200m a year on players 'unsustainable'
Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth admits the club must be open to selling players in order to comply with spending restrictions. The Magpies have spent more than £200m on players since the Saudi Arabia-backed £305m takeover last year. But ex-Football Association technical director Ashworth - who began...
ESPN
Man United fend off Europa League humiliation as Erik ten Hag fields strong squad vs. Omonia Nicosia
MANCHESTER, England -- It took Manchester United more than 90 minutes to do it, but they found a way past Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday, winning 1-0. - Report: Man United-Omonia Nicosia | Europa League table | Upcoming fixtures. Although manager Erik ten Hag fielded a strong...
MLS・
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
ROME (AP) — All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players. Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino. The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian...
BBC
Michael Cooper: Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper unlikely to be sold in January
Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says he would be "amazed" if goalkeeper Michael Cooper left the club in the January transfer window. The 23-year-old is one of the highest-rated goalkeepers in League One and has been linked a possible move to Premier League side Aston Villa. "There's no denying Michael's...
Comments / 0