Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hill has been removed from the injury report and will be good to go for Sunday's clash with Minnesota. Jaylen Waddle (groin) was also removed from the injury report after logging a week of full practices. Our models expect Hill to see 9.2 targets on Sunday, with Waddle projected to see 8.9.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO