numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' NLDS Game 4 lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by William Contreras versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. In 507 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .226...
numberfire.com
Padres bench Brandon Drury on Friday night
San Diego Padres utility-man Brandon Drury is not starting in Friday's Game Three National League Division Series contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Drury will take a seat after Josh Bell was chosen as Friday's designated hitter. In 11 postseason at-bats, Drury has recorded a 0.096 expected batting average and...
numberfire.com
Jarred Kelenic in Mariners' Saturday lineup for ALDS Game 3
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Kelenic is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. Our models project Kelenic for 0.4...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini in Astros' ALDS Game 3 lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Mancini is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Mancini for 0.9 hits,...
numberfire.com
Dodgers starting Chris Taylor in left field in Friday's NLDS lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Division Series lineup against the San Diego Padres. Taylor will man left field after Trayce Thompson was shifted to center and Cody Bellinger was benched in San Diego. In a matchup versus Padres' southpaw Blake...
numberfire.com
Orlando Arcia starting NLDS Game 4 Saturday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Arcia is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Arcia for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Vaughn Grissom sitting Saturday for Braves in NLDS Game 4
Atlanta Braves infielder Vaughn Grissom is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Grissom is being replaced at second base by Orlando Arcia versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. In 156 plate appearances thsi season, Grissom...
numberfire.com
Jake Meyers sitting Saturday for Houston in ALDS Game 3
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Meyers is being replaced in center field by Chas McCormick versus Mariners starter George Kirby. In 160 plate appearances this season, Meyers...
numberfire.com
Dylan Moore hitting sixth in Seattle's Thursday ALDS Game 2 lineup
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is starting in Thursday's Game 2 ALDS contest against the Houston Astros. Moore will man left field after Jarred Kelenic was benched versus Houston's left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Moore to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
McVay: Tyler Higbee (ankle) questionable for Rams' Week 6 matchup, expected to play
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) is questionable to play in Week Six's game against the Carolina Panthers. After a DNP and a limited practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Higbee is expected to suit up in Week 6 despite his questionable designation. In a matchup against a Carolina unit allowing 8.1 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, our models project Higbee to score 9.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) available for Week 6
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hill has been removed from the injury report and will be good to go for Sunday's clash with Minnesota. Jaylen Waddle (groin) was also removed from the injury report after logging a week of full practices. Our models expect Hill to see 9.2 targets on Sunday, with Waddle projected to see 8.9.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) fully practices on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Despite previous reports about Hill utilizing a walking boot in Week Five, Miami's wideout was able to log a full practice on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Minnesota Vikings' team ranked 14th (25.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Cooper Kupp (foot) held out of Rams' Wednesday practice
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. Kupp was among five non-participants in Wednesday's opening practice. Expect the stud Rams' wideout to play against a Carolina Panthers' defense ranked 15th (26.0) in FanDuel point allowed per game to wideouts if he can log any practice time before Saturday.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (ankle) available in Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle) is not listed on Week Six's injury report against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite a missed practice on Wednesday, Gage was able to participate in a limited and full session on Thursday and Friday. In an opportunity against a Steelers' defense ranked 32nd (41.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Gage to score 6.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) limited on Thursday
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Gordon has been dealing with a neck injury, but the rib designation is a new one. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Mike Boone (foot) was also limited.
numberfire.com
Cameron Brate (concussion) participates in Buccaneers' Thursday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (concussion) practiced on Thursday. Brate's second straight practice participation could allow put him on track to return in Week Six after he missed one game with a concussion. Expect Cade Otton to step up against a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 12th in FanDuel...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Friday 10/14/22
With yesterday's Guardians-Yankees game getting pushed back to today, we're now getting a more meaty three-game slate that begins at 1:07 pm ET. Thankfully, the weather shouldn't be an issue, so all six teams will be in play as normal. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Friday 10/14/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like?. Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Cam Akers (personal) ruled out for Rams' Week 6 contest versus Panthers
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) will not play in Week Six's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Akers will miss Sunday's game for personal reasons. Expect Darrell Henderson to play a clear lead role against a Carolina defense ranked 26th (24.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Will Brennan on Guardians' bench in ALDS Game 2
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is not in the starting lineup in Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday afternoon against left-hander Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees. The lefty-hitting Brennan will head to the bench as the Yankees send a southpaw to the hill. Owen Miller will replace Brennan as the Guardians' designated hitter and bat sixth.
