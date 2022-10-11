ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault. The forward was arrested in January following allegations that emerged in images and videos posted online. He was arrested again on Saturday for allegedly breaching his bail. Prosecutors said the charges all related...
FIFA
NBC Sports

McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)

Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

G﻿uardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield

P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'We need to spread the goals a bit more to different games'

J﻿urgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino's current form, but has challenged all his players to score more consistently across games. F﻿irmino has scored eight goals and provided four assists so far this season, the same numbers as Mohamed Salah. K﻿lopp said: "Bobby is in a really good moment, I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

C﻿onceding first - how big is the issue?

L﻿iverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
MLS
BBC

Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace

Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
SPORTS
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Richard Beale’s West Brom

West Brom finished in 10th place in the Championship last season, eight points off the play-off places in their first season back in the second tier, following relegation from the Premier League in 2020/21. They have had a disappointing start to the season, currently sitting in the relegation zone in...
