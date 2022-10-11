Read full article on original website
ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County District Court judge dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud.
Republican attacks Minnesota AG over crime in 1st debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison defended his record on crime Friday against aggressive attacks from his Republican challenger, Jim Schultz, who charged that the state’s top prosecutor has failed in his duty to keep Minnesotans safe. Ellison — a former congressman, state legislator and criminal...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Missouri’s new voter ID law
A judge has dismissed the lawsuit challenging a Missouri law that requires voters to show a government-issued ID at the polls. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem’s order on Wednesday means that voters without a photo ID will have to file a provisional ballot in the November election. The provisional ballot will only be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that...
Emergency medical services on the ballot in northern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A few counties in northeast Iowa have to rely on ambulance services of other communities. That could change this November. On the ballot in northern Iowa, voters will decide whether or not the county can collect taxes to fund emergency medical services in the area.
Michigan State U. President Samuel Stanley Jr. is resigning, three years after he was hired in wake of Nassar scandal
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State U. President Samuel Stanley Jr. is resigning, three years after he was hired in wake of Nassar scandal. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Police say the shooter who killed five in North Carolina was a white, male juvenile and has been arrested
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say the shooter who killed five in North Carolina was a white, male juvenile and has been arrested. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
MN DNR responds to deepening drought conditions
With drought expanding and a portion of the state now in extreme drought, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan. PDF. 43% of Minnesota is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, unchanged from last week. 24% of...
Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Gala inspires
(ABC 6 News) – It was a night to raise money and also raise awareness of life-saving work being done. Thursday night, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge hosted its annual gala, a chance for the community to hear about the success of the program, and just how far participants have come.
5.1 earthquake hits during Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano unrest
HONOLULU (AP) — A magntitude-5.1 earthquake struck Friday on Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet that scientists say is in a “state of heightened unrest.”. People across the Big Island reported feeling light shaking from the temblor. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said...
First flakes of the season
The first few flurries of the year flew for several communities on Thursday. They’ll continue (mixed with a few raindrops too) for Friday. At times around sunrise, a band of snow descending from the north may just dip far enough into SE Minnesota to produce a faint dusting of accumulation on the ground. At 0.1″, that makes for the first measurable snow of the season should we see it. That’s running well ahead of the the typical first measurable snow by nearly four weeks. Last season, it took another full month before that first coating of white fell.
