Jo Daviess County, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Clinton County issues burn ban until further notice

CLINTON, Iowa — Those in Clinton County should think twice before burning anything Thursday afternoon. With winds gusting up to 30 mph, very low relative humidity and abnormally high drought conditions, there is an elevated risk for brush fires in the area, according to StormTrack8's latest forecast. That's why...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols

Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during October. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12

Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Auditor’s report found seven counties overpaid election workers by $37,000

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a report from the Iowa State Auditor’s Office, 7 out of 15 counties overpaid election workers in 2020. The report said the overpayments, which mostly came from Scott and Pottawattamie County, were collectively worth about $37,000. The audit happened after Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz (D) resigned after being accused of changing poll workers’ time sheets to reflect a higher hourly wage and said the practice was similar in other counties.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

New criminal charge filed against Madigan, McClain following AT&T deferred prosecution agreement

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his close confidant Mike McClain were hit with new conspiracy charges in relation to a corruption scheme involving AT&T Illinois. A federal grand jury in Chicago charged Madigan with corruptly arranging for payments to be made to one of his political allies as part of an alleged conspiracy with Illinois Bell Telephone Company.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County Treasurer Race: Davis v. Windish

The NAACP of Galesburg in partnership with The Register-Mail, WGIL, the Galesburg Public Library, and several other community organizations is hosting a pair of forums that each feature candidates running for local and state offices this November. Here you can listen to the candidates for Knox County Treasurer talk about...
GALESBURG, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend

Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Maquon woman charged with concealing death in storage unit

Human remains found in a Maquon storage unit have not yet been identified, but a woman is charged with concealment of death in the case. Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon was held on $10,000 bond in the Knox County jail. Concealment of death is a class 4 felony in Illinois.
MAQUON, IL
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance

Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
IOWA STATE
davenportlibrary.com

The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer

In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
DAVENPORT, IA

