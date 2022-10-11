Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
Clinton County issues burn ban until further notice
CLINTON, Iowa — Those in Clinton County should think twice before burning anything Thursday afternoon. With winds gusting up to 30 mph, very low relative humidity and abnormally high drought conditions, there is an elevated risk for brush fires in the area, according to StormTrack8's latest forecast. That's why...
977wmoi.com
Warren County Board Votes to Present Jail Referendum to Voters on April 2023 Ballot
Discussion continues among the Warren County Board members on constructing a new jail. The next step in securing funding is placing it before the voters to decide on bringing a jail referendum to the ballot, which has been voted on by the County Board for the April 2023 election, explains Buildings and Grounds Committee Chair Sean Cavanaugh:
KWQC
Scott County considering creating new department, merger with MEDIC EMS
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted to direct staff to look into what it would take to create a new county-operated ambulance, essentially merging with MEDIC EMS. Earlier this year MEDIC asked Scott Sounty to consider taking its assets to create a new county department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols
Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during October. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12
Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
Central Illinois Proud
Aaron Rossi booked in Knox County Jail pending Monday federal court appearance
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi is currently being held in the Knox County Jail. Knox County Jail lists Rossi as being booked into the jail shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. According to court documents, He will be in federal court Monday for charges that he...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
‘Halt The Assault’: Illinois gun violence prevention groups launch statewide campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - National polling suggests two-thirds of adults in the United States support an assault weapons ban. Gun control advocates are launching a new campaign to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois. Advocates hope the “Halt The Assault” push can finally get an assault weapons ban across the finish line in Springfield.
KCRG.com
Auditor’s report found seven counties overpaid election workers by $37,000
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a report from the Iowa State Auditor’s Office, 7 out of 15 counties overpaid election workers in 2020. The report said the overpayments, which mostly came from Scott and Pottawattamie County, were collectively worth about $37,000. The audit happened after Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz (D) resigned after being accused of changing poll workers’ time sheets to reflect a higher hourly wage and said the practice was similar in other counties.
IL governor election: Latest polls show Pritzker has significant lead over Bailey, tied downstate
A new poll shows Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has a significant lead over his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, and they're tied downstate.
wmay.com
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
New criminal charge filed against Madigan, McClain following AT&T deferred prosecution agreement
CHICAGO (WGEM) - Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his close confidant Mike McClain were hit with new conspiracy charges in relation to a corruption scheme involving AT&T Illinois. A federal grand jury in Chicago charged Madigan with corruptly arranging for payments to be made to one of his political allies as part of an alleged conspiracy with Illinois Bell Telephone Company.
What to Know About the Illinois REAL ID and When You Might Need To Have One By
By the middle of next year, Illinois residents will need to have a REAL ID-compliant identification card or driver's license in order to fly domestically if they do not have a passport or passport card. But what is the REAL ID, and how do residents know if their ID is...
Knox County Treasurer Race: Davis v. Windish
The NAACP of Galesburg in partnership with The Register-Mail, WGIL, the Galesburg Public Library, and several other community organizations is hosting a pair of forums that each feature candidates running for local and state offices this November. Here you can listen to the candidates for Knox County Treasurer talk about...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
nrgmediadixon.com
One Person Cited for Transporting an Uncased Bow and Unlawful Taking of a Whitetail Deer
On Monday October 3, at 7:32 p.m., Oregon Police arrested 28-year-old Brandon S. Miller of Oregon on an outstanding Ogle County warrant. Miller was also issued citations for violating the Illinois Conservation/Wildlife code laws of transport of an uncased bow, and unlawful take of a whitetail deer. These violations occurred...
tspr.org
Maquon woman charged with concealing death in storage unit
Human remains found in a Maquon storage unit have not yet been identified, but a woman is charged with concealment of death in the case. Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon was held on $10,000 bond in the Knox County jail. Concealment of death is a class 4 felony in Illinois.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
Comments / 2