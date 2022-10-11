Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is questionable to play in Week Six's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert's availability is currently in limbo after he followed a missed practice on Wednesday with two limited sessions. Look for Chase Edmonds to see more touches against a VIkings' defense allowing 22.0 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Mostert is ruled out.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO