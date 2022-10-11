ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFVS12

‘Halt The Assault’: Illinois gun violence prevention groups launch statewide campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - National polling suggests two-thirds of adults in the United States support an assault weapons ban. Gun control advocates are launching a new campaign to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois. Advocates hope the “Halt The Assault” push can finally get an assault weapons ban across the finish line in Springfield.
Report: Illinois ranks 19th in country for political engagement

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Voter turnout for midterm elections is usually much lower than during a presidential election despite important local and statewide races on the ballot. A new WalletHub report ranks Illinois as 19th in the country for political engagement during 2022. Experts say you can expect to see the...
