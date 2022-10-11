Read full article on original website
Gov. Beshear announces funding from Delta Regional Authority for economic growth
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A new investment will create or keep 57 jobs in western Kentucky. According to a statement from Gov. Beshear’s office, 36 Kentuckians will be trained and the lives of 6,000 families in the region will be improved. Beshear announced $4.6 million in funding from the...
‘Halt The Assault’: Illinois gun violence prevention groups launch statewide campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - National polling suggests two-thirds of adults in the United States support an assault weapons ban. Gun control advocates are launching a new campaign to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois. Advocates hope the “Halt The Assault” push can finally get an assault weapons ban across the finish line in Springfield.
Minn. fugitive wanted for child abduction arrested in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fugitive involved in a recent child abduction out of Minnesota was arrested in Fulton County on Friday, Oct. 14. According to the Fulton Police Department, Deanna Konz, who was wanted on two counts of Depriving Custody and Parent Rights, was arrested during a traffic stop.
Report: Illinois ranks 19th in country for political engagement
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Voter turnout for midterm elections is usually much lower than during a presidential election despite important local and statewide races on the ballot. A new WalletHub report ranks Illinois as 19th in the country for political engagement during 2022. Experts say you can expect to see the...
Firetruck overturns in St. Francois County, driver sent to hospital
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a firetruck crash in St. Francois County early Thursday morning, Oct. 13. According to MSHP, the crash occurred at 7 a.m. at Puebla Drive and Nianga Drive. Troopers say the truck traveled off the roadway and overturned. The...
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
Ky. State Police looking for 2 people in connection with catalytic converter thefts
GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are accused of stealing three catalytic converters from a business. According to Kentucky State Police, the two people stole the items from Jim Smith Contracting around 2 a.m. on Thursday, September 15. Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at...
