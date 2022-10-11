ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get 20% off at the Tula skincare sale—shop serums, sunscreen and more for just two days

By Amina Khan, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Save on skincare on this Tula sitewide sale. Tula

Alongside Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals, you can also find beauty deals at your favorite retailers. Shop the Tula skincare sale for 20% off full priced Tula skincare kits. Rejuvenate your skin and save on some great products!

Shop the Tula skincare sale

Now through Thursday, October 13 , Tula is hosting a two-day sitewide sale with savings on all full-priced skincare products when you use coupon code HOWL20 at checkout. You can get best-selling cleansers, brightening toner pads, skincare bundles and more. Stock up on a new skincare routine to help prep your skin for colder and drier months coming up.

The 5 best Tula skincare deals

  1. Triple Vitamin C Serum for $44.80 (Save $11.20) : This serum has prebiotics plus probiotic, lychee and mango extracts even the appearance of skin tone & restore overall radiance
  2. Mineral Sunscreen Fluid for $30.40 (Save $7.60) : This water-light sunscreen provides broad spectrum SPF 30 protection and applies effortlessly on the skin.
  3. Cooling and brightening eye balm $24 (Save $6) : It is hydrating, cooling and helps to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes.
  4. Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum for $30.40 (Save $7.60) : This broad spectrum sunscreen provides skin with daily SPF 30. Use coupon code HOWL20 for 20% off.
  5. Exfoliating Sugar Scrub for $19.20 (Save $4.80) : This scrub exfoliates to melt away excess oil, buildup and debris without stripping skin.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get 20% off at the Tula skincare sale—shop serums, sunscreen and more for just two days

