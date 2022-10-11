ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping suspect to be appointed public defender

By Tod Palmer
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fW8VW_0iV2oUOB00

A Clay County judge entered a not guilty plea for Timothy Haslett on Tuesday during his initial arraignment on kidnapping, rape and assault charges in Excelsior Springs, according to court records..

Haslett appeared via video for the first time since a woman alleges she escaped from his basement after being held captive for a month, subjected to rape and torture in the 300 block of Old Orchard Street.

Judge Louis Angles entered the not-guilty plea on Haslett’s behalf, ruled him indigent and ordered the public defender’s office to represent him.

Haslett is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.

An initial bond hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 18 in Clay County Circuit Court.

Angles also set a preliminary hearing on Dec. 2 in the case.

Haslett currently is being held on a $500,000 bond and will remain in jail until at least his next hearing.

Excelsior Springs police spent most of Friday and Saturday at the residence on Old Orchard Street, gathering evidence.

The FBI confirmed Tuesday it is assisting local law enforcement with the investigation.

RELATED | Neighbors recall horror story of woman held captive

The 22-year-old woman told police she escaped Haslett’s house the morning of Oct. 7 after he left to take a child to school.

She ran to several nearby houses, knocking on doors for help.

The woman, who told police Haslett picked her up in early September on Prospect Avenue, was wearing a trash bag and had a metal collar with a padlock and duct tape around her neck, according to court documents.

She described being handcuffed around her wrists and ankles inside a small room in the basement of Haslett’s house, where he repeatedly raped her and whipped her, according to a probable cause statement.

The woman had injuries consistent with her story.

Excelsior Springs initially arrested Haslett on an unrelated animal-control violation before Clay County prosecutors charged him with rape, kidnapping and assault.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, MO
State
Kansas State
City
Excelsior Springs, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Excelsior Springs, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Clay County, MO
Crime & Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher

CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Fbi#Free Mobile#Violent Crime#Clay County Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Shooting in KCMO kills 1 Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 8100 block of Paseo Thursday morning resulted in the death of one person, Kansas City Missouri Police said. Police said officers were dispatched to the area at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning on a shooting call. There they found an adult male as the victim of a shooting with life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Teen Charged With Six Felonies in Grundy County

A Gallatin teen faces eight charges, including six felonies, in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Caleb Scott Kinnison faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Headed To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy