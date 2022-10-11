ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Revives Bold Y2K Style Trends With Updated Twists for Allure Cover

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
Ciara is Allure’s November cover star. The multi-hyphenate superstar brought her bold fashion sense to the magazine’s issue and channeled her early 2000s style throughout the new spread.

On the cover, the “Level Up” singer embraced Barbiecore trends by posing in a pink Versace corset top with leather gloves. To further elevate the moment, Ciara styled her hair in a curly flat top afro and added dramatic circle earrings by Saskia Diez.

Another image sees the “Goodies” musician in a cream and red corset top and fitted midi skirt from the Adidas x Gucci collaboration . Ciara accessorized with small chunky gold statement earrings and styled her hair in long braids. For glam, she went with a a dramatic shimmery pink metallic eyeshadow and a glossy neutral lip.

In another shot, Ciara serves galactic glamour as she sits perched in a JW Anderson black tassel top. The fashion designer completed her look with black low-rise pants. She continued to play with her hairstyles this time styling it in two puffy ponytails.

Lastly, Ciara strikes a powerful pose in a full outfit by Marc Jacobs. Her outfit consisted of a knee-length leather jacket with a white cropped bustier top. She teamed both pieces with a front-tie floor-length skirt.

Along with the high fashion moments and high-wattage glam looks, Ciara spoke about bursting onto the scene nearly two decades ago, paying tribute to the Atlanta community, her new skincare line OAM and her forthcoming album.

“Honestly, I don’t really think about what everyone else is doing so much because I know the uniqueness of my product. You look around and you’re starting to see more women building out their beauty brands. I think that’s pretty amazing because it shows the power of how you can really build something if you desire to, and it’s also showing you the power of your platform. It’s been amazing to see how women have been taking charge and flipping the way we thought we always had to go through someone to do something. No, you can do it yourself,” Ciara explained.

PHOTOS: See more of Ciara’s style through the years.

shefinds

2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger

While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
Shine My Crown

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos of Sister While in Abusive Relationship

The sister of the famed “Princess of Hip Hop and R&B” has come out in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In an Instagram post, Kenashia “Shia” Douglas, the sister of singer and songwriter Ashanti, revealed a string of gut-wrenching photos detailing the abuse she suffered while dating Slow Bucks, an entertainment executive with ties to rappers in the music industry.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
