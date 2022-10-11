Effective: 2022-10-15 10:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West; Salton Sea FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Kofa and Parker Valley. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A low pressure system will push eastward across the area through Sunday. Abundant moisture with the system will lead to scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms that will be capable of producing flash flooding. Most rain is expected to fall between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO