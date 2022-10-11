Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
16 Times Actors Called Out Studios For Underpaying Them
Not every big-name actor is making millions of dollars for every role. Even Christian Bale only made the "absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay [him]" for American Psycho.
John Wayne’s Only Horror Movie Bored Critics to Tears
Actor John Wayne starred in only 1 horror movie over the course of his long-running career, but it didn't land much of an impact with critics.
Jeff Barnaby, Indigenous director of ‘Blood Quantum,’ dead at 46
Jeff Barnaby, an Indigenous writer and director known for “Blood Quantum“ and “Rhymes for Young Ghouls,” died Thursday, his publicist said. He was 46. Barnaby died Thursday in Montreal after a yearlong battle with cancer, the Los Angeles Times reported. Barnaby was born Aug. 2, 1976,...
Comments / 0