ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Discussions, then decisions, coming on Kevin Kiermaier, Mike Zunino

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxvbC_0iV2nONG00
Kevin Kiermaier hasn't said his final goodbyes yet, but talks about whether he'll stay with the Rays are upcoming. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Zunino were big parts of the Rays’ past success. Soon the team will decide if either will be part of the future.

Both are recovering from season-ending surgeries and slated to become free agents after the World Series ends.

Rays baseball operations president Erik Neander said Tuesday that they will talk with each player to get a sense of “where his head’s at,” what they are thinking about returning and what is important to them going forward. Also, each will be treated “with the respect he deserves.”

Both players have said they are open to discussing a return. If they were to come back, salary and playing time would be issues, as each would be less than what they had previously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9RG6_0iV2nONG00
Rays catcher Mike Zunino is a free agent once this postseason ends. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Kiermaier, who had left hip surgery, made $12 million this season, and the Rays will pay him a $2.5 million buyout rather than pick up a $13 million option. Zunino, who had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, made $7 million.

The Rays traded for Jose Siri to play centerfield and were quite pleased with July acquisition Christian Bethancourt’s work behind the plate. Zunino would seem to have a better chance of staying. Both could opt to explore the market, then circle back to the Rays.

Two other free agents are expected to leave: starter Corey Kluber, who made $8 million plus earned $5 million in incentives, and trade-deadline acquisition outfielder David Peralta, who made $7.5 million in a deal signed with Arizona.

Coaches welcomed back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhxW4_0iV2nONG00
Rays bullpen coach Stan Boroski, left, shares a moment with third base coach Rodney Linares after throwing a ceremonial first pitch in September. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

With the exception of replacing retiring bullpen coach Stan Boroski, the Rays would like to return their coaching staff intact for next season.

That may not be up to them, however, as bench coach Matt Quatraro is expected to be a popular candidate for several managerial openings, and if he was hired elsewhere he could ask to take a coach with him.

“We’ll see how the offseason unfolds,” manager Kevin Cash said. “But if we have that entire staff coming back, coming into spring training, I think we’ll all be very excited.

“They work well. They come into the ballpark, I give them a lot of credit, they do as much at times as the players with kind of setting that consistent vibe to come in, try to find a way to get better and then win a game that night.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0iV2nONG00

Chad Mottola (hitting) is heading into his seventh full season on the job; Kyle Snyder (pitching) his sixth; Jonathan Erlichman (process and analytics), Paul Hoover (field coordinator) and Rodney Linares (third base) their fifth; Dan DeMent (assistant hitting), Rick Knapp (pitching rehab), Brady North (assistant hitting) and Chris Prieto (first base) their second.

Boroski, 59, is retiring after 37 seasons in pro ball, the last 13 with the Rays. He is expected to be replaced internally, with an announcement likely coming soon.

Injury issues

Cash said he saw reliever Pete Fairbanks carrying boxes out of the clubhouse Tuesday and the team expects him to recover fine from the right index finger numbness that forced him out of Saturday’s playoff loss. ... Neander said while they are accustomed to dealing with pitcher injuries, the number of position player injuries this season was unusual. “We’re more confident that that’s an anomaly than it is something that we would expect to continue,” he said. “But you’ve also got to take a hard look at things to make sure that’s the case and there’s good reason to believe that.” … Neander noted the Rays’ 2,296 days lost to injury, which were third most in the majors, and how they and the Dodgers were the only teams among the top 10 to reach the postseason. “I think that’s an incredible testament to “Cashy,” to our staff, for keeping this group afloat,” he said.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Times

7-foot gator surprises beachgoers on Florida’s Anna Maria Island

A distressed alligator wandered onto the beach on Anna Maria Island on Saturday, surprising many beachgoers who were enjoying the sunny day. The gator came ashore along the rocky shore on the northern tip of the island — between Bean Point and the Rod and Reel Pier. Several reports were made to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and a trapper was contracted and sent out to catch the alligator.
ANNA MARIA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Linares
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Christian Bethancourt
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Chad Mottola
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Kyle Snyder
Person
Erik Neander
Tampa Bay Times

Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney movie about Clearwater is filming in South Carolina

CLEARWATER ― Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson are filming a movie in Clearwater. Well, in a replica of Clearwater. The fictional plot occurs in Clearwater and might include the true story of Terri Schiavo, the St. Petersburg resident whose irreversible persistent vegetative state sparked a nationally followed legal battle between her husband and parents over whether her feeding tube should be removed.
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Rays#Petersburg
Tampa Bay Times

Men sentenced to life in prison for St. Petersburg MLK Day murders

Three men convicted of a 2019 St. Petersburg double murder-for-hire were each sentenced to life in prison in federal court on Tuesday. James “Hammer” Higgs Jr. and Jhaphre “Pre” Higgs shot and killed two men, 39-year-old Tywan Armstrong and 42-year-old Roger Lee Ford, on Jan. 19, 2019 at a crowded neighborhood gathering following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. A third man, 44-year-old Carlos Demetrius Young, was also shot and injured.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Philly

Phillies-Braves NLDS: Burrell to throw out first pitch before Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A couple of months ago, Phillies legend Ryan Howard discussed a "special, special breed" of a teammate on a Jomboy Media podcast. On Saturday, "The Machine" will be back in Philadelphia.Pat Burrell, a man of many myths and legends in Philly, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead over the Braves in the best-of-five series.A win on Saturday afternoon would send the Phillies back to the National League Championship Series for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation

NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
QUEENS, NY
Tampa Bay Times

In wake of Ian, Florida homeowners could receive up to $10K for home hardening

Floridians may soon have access to a $150 million program aimed at helping them harden their homes. In May, Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping property insurance reform package. Among other things, the bill resurrected the My Safe Florida Home program, which provides homeowners with free home inspections and grants of up to $10,000 to make storm safety related improvements.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cancer claims Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan at age 20

Corey Phelan, a left-handed pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league organization, died of cancer, the team announced Thursday. He was 20. Phelan joined the Phillies out of Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, New York, as an undrafted free agent in 2020, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April 2022, ESPN reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
81K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy