Discussions, then decisions, coming on Kevin Kiermaier, Mike Zunino

Kevin Kiermaier hasn't said his final goodbyes yet, but talks about whether he'll stay with the Rays are upcoming. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Zunino were big parts of the Rays’ past success. Soon the team will decide if either will be part of the future.

Both are recovering from season-ending surgeries and slated to become free agents after the World Series ends.

Rays baseball operations president Erik Neander said Tuesday that they will talk with each player to get a sense of “where his head’s at,” what they are thinking about returning and what is important to them going forward. Also, each will be treated “with the respect he deserves.”

Both players have said they are open to discussing a return. If they were to come back, salary and playing time would be issues, as each would be less than what they had previously.

Rays catcher Mike Zunino is a free agent once this postseason ends. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Kiermaier, who had left hip surgery, made $12 million this season, and the Rays will pay him a $2.5 million buyout rather than pick up a $13 million option. Zunino, who had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, made $7 million.

The Rays traded for Jose Siri to play centerfield and were quite pleased with July acquisition Christian Bethancourt’s work behind the plate. Zunino would seem to have a better chance of staying. Both could opt to explore the market, then circle back to the Rays.

Two other free agents are expected to leave: starter Corey Kluber, who made $8 million plus earned $5 million in incentives, and trade-deadline acquisition outfielder David Peralta, who made $7.5 million in a deal signed with Arizona.

Coaches welcomed back

Rays bullpen coach Stan Boroski, left, shares a moment with third base coach Rodney Linares after throwing a ceremonial first pitch in September. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

With the exception of replacing retiring bullpen coach Stan Boroski, the Rays would like to return their coaching staff intact for next season.

That may not be up to them, however, as bench coach Matt Quatraro is expected to be a popular candidate for several managerial openings, and if he was hired elsewhere he could ask to take a coach with him.

“We’ll see how the offseason unfolds,” manager Kevin Cash said. “But if we have that entire staff coming back, coming into spring training, I think we’ll all be very excited.

“They work well. They come into the ballpark, I give them a lot of credit, they do as much at times as the players with kind of setting that consistent vibe to come in, try to find a way to get better and then win a game that night.”

Chad Mottola (hitting) is heading into his seventh full season on the job; Kyle Snyder (pitching) his sixth; Jonathan Erlichman (process and analytics), Paul Hoover (field coordinator) and Rodney Linares (third base) their fifth; Dan DeMent (assistant hitting), Rick Knapp (pitching rehab), Brady North (assistant hitting) and Chris Prieto (first base) their second.

Boroski, 59, is retiring after 37 seasons in pro ball, the last 13 with the Rays. He is expected to be replaced internally, with an announcement likely coming soon.

Injury issues

Cash said he saw reliever Pete Fairbanks carrying boxes out of the clubhouse Tuesday and the team expects him to recover fine from the right index finger numbness that forced him out of Saturday’s playoff loss. ... Neander said while they are accustomed to dealing with pitcher injuries, the number of position player injuries this season was unusual. “We’re more confident that that’s an anomaly than it is something that we would expect to continue,” he said. “But you’ve also got to take a hard look at things to make sure that’s the case and there’s good reason to believe that.” … Neander noted the Rays’ 2,296 days lost to injury, which were third most in the majors, and how they and the Dodgers were the only teams among the top 10 to reach the postseason. “I think that’s an incredible testament to “Cashy,” to our staff, for keeping this group afloat,” he said.

• • •

