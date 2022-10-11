ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden, NC

Queen City News

Morganton man stole $7K+ worth of checks

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton man stole over $7,000 worth of checks and is now facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. Thursday near Hopewell, Conley, and Dentons Chapel roads. Around 9 p.m. that night, 44-year-old Morganton resident Matthew […]
MORGANTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Man caught with over 1 lb. of fentanyl sentenced to years in prison

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s office announced that a man was recently sentenced for multiple drug trafficking charges. Officials said 39-year-old Cedric Reaves pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Trafficking in Opiates, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Trafficking in Meth. They added that he was sentenced to around 10.5 to 14 years in prison.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
ARDEN, NC
FOX Carolina

Man charged with murder of grandmother

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. One year after his son's death, Gentry Ostendorff explains the inspiration behind his thrift store, named for his son. Scene of death investigation in Spartanburg County. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating a...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
GREENVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Man wanted for two murders shoots self, taken to hospital

WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — Officials with the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people are dead and two are hospitalized after a shooting. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when deputies were dispatched to 1758 Poplar Point Road in Williamston. There, police found three victims, two...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Macon County Sheriff says the daughter of one of two victims of a double homicide has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Authorities say two people were found dead inside a home on Mack Branch Road Monday night. Authorities say both victims were apparently shot. Divinity Aleza Guest, 22, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, injury to real property and breaking and entering. The investigation into the homicides continues.
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest woman accused of helping hide Cati Blauvelt’s murder

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police said a woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Thompson on Oct. 12 with help of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC

