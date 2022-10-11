ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Kent man faces endangerment charge after child overdoses

A 37-year-old Kent man is facing an endangerment charge after a 13-month-old child in his care overdosed on methamphetamine in August, according to King County Superior Court documents. Tracy Damon Lee was charged with one count of endangerment with a controlled substance and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of...
KENT, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood retail theft police sting nets eight arrests

The Lynnwood Police Department on Thursday arrested eight people following a sting conducted in conjunction with the Lynnwood Lowe’s and Home Depot stores. According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan, officers were placed in the stores with asset protection personnel so that police could immediately detain and charge subjects for theft- and/or shoplifting-related crimes.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Obviously deliberate’: Classes canceled after car crashes into Renton school

RENTON, Wash. — A car smashed into Hazen High School in Renton on Thursday morning. The damage was so extensive the school was forced to cancel class. “Early this morning, a little after 5 a.m., a vehicle driven by someone was smashed into the front of Hazen High School. Did some damage to the front of the school, smashed windows. We’re checking now to see if there’s any structural damage,” said Renton School District spokesperson Randy Matheson.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
TUKWILA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man accused of stealing Olympia City property

A Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of stealing kayaking equipment owned by the City of Olympia. Joshua D Towler, 38, was arrested on Sept. 30 after a city employee reported that a man at the Lee Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street SE was stealing items from kayaks at the location.
OLYMPIA, WA

