FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
13abc.com
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 9
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we near the end of the regular season, area teams need wins to secure a spot in the postseason. On the October 14th, 2022 Week 9 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp takes us to the Toledo Area Athletic Conference showdown between Ottawa Hills and Northwood.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 9 Preview
Wauseon (6-2, 5-1 NWOAL) @ Archbold (7-1, 5-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Archbold has won the last five meetings between the Fulton County rivals and this year’s contest has playoff and league title implications. Both teams have one-league loss (to Liberty Center) and the loser of this game will fall out...
Times-Bulletin
Raiders shock Ayersville in senior finale
HAVILAND – It was the final home football game for 13 Wayne Trace seniors and the Raiders made it a memorable one. The red, white and blue put together four solid quarters for the first time this year and Wayne Trace held off visiting Ayersville for a 28-26 win in Green Meadows Conference action at Raider Field.
965thecave.com
Lenawee Broadcasting Company Weekend Sports Schedule
Adrian, MI – There are some great match-ups in both high school and college football this weekend for Lenawee County teams. The high schools are in week 8 of their seasons. Here are the games:. Napoleon @ Addison. Sturgis @ Adrian (aired on 103.9 WLEN and wlen.com with John...
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Dickinson explains how NIL has impacted his Michigan career
Hunter Dickinson, the standout center at Michigan, says the school has improved when it comes to NIL. On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie reported on what he thinks about it. Just a year ago Dickinson appeared on a podcast, calling the Wolverines’ NIL policies “restrictive”, and the inability to use the school’s trademarks and logos “frustrating”.
13abc.com
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
Rossford HS marching band qualifies for state competition
ROSSFORD, Ohio — The Rossford High School marching band secured a spot in next month's state competition. Rossford took second place in last weekend's Versailles Marching Band Invitational to qualify. The Ohio Music Education Association state competition is Nov. 5 at Medina High School. "This band has worked very...
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Wauseon, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Getting crafty at a downtown Toledo church
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the time of year when a lot of you like to get crafty. A church might not be the first place you think of when it comes to making things, but the leaders of a downtown Toledo church are thinking outside the box when it comes to activities and offering up a whole lot of wholesome fun for the whole family.
13abc.com
Magnificent mural on the Maumee River will be finished this week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City River Wall is in the home stretch. The statement piece is painted on dozens of ADM grain silos along the Maumee River near the DiSalle Bridge. After more than a year of painting, it will be finished this week. The mural has truly...
13abc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo
Here’s another invasive species to look out for in our area: the spotty lanternfly. It doesn’t really bite humans for spread disease, but this potential pest does threaten some plants that thrive in NW Ohio. The spotted lanternfly first appeared on US soil back in 2014. Over the...
Yellow perch fishing brightens Lighthouse Festival: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Autumn fish fries are a tradition all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, and a bone of contention for a legion of dedicated fishermen. There has been a decided lack of yellow perch being caught from Lake Erie in recent years, a fish that has long been the staple of Friday fish fries in the region.
13abc.com
Glass City River Wall unveiling set for Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a year later and 2,800 gallons of paint used, the Glass City River Wall is set to be officially unveiled this weekend. The event will be held on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the official completion of the Glass City River Wall, which is the largest mural in the United States.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
fcnews.org
SHS names queen, king
Swanton High School celebrated homecoming last week. Before the Friday football game against Archbold, Katie Floyd was crowned queen and Andrew Smigelski crowned as king. The Swanton High School Homecoming Court stands on the field before Friday’s football game.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
Local students protest gun violence, support Whitmer, Central Catholic high schools
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwood High School students protesting gun violence in Toledo said there is only one word to describe how they feel after the shooting Friday outside Whitmer High School's football game: fear. “I was actually going to attend the game and one of my best friends actually...
