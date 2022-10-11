AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A warning for millions of Facebook users: some apps you downloaded stole your username and password. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has identified more than 400 malicious apps that don’t work unless you sign in using your Facebook credentials. When a user does that, the bad guys capture their username and password and can do whatever they want with the user’s Facebook account.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO