Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: How to protect your router from hackers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The most important device in your home is one you probably never touch and may never even see. It’s the WiFi router that every device connects to be connected to the internet. Your televisions, gaming systems, computers, smartphones, doorbells, garage door openers, and smart thermostats all need a WiFi connection to work the way it’s intended.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Malicious app warning from Facebook
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A warning for millions of Facebook users: some apps you downloaded stole your username and password. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has identified more than 400 malicious apps that don’t work unless you sign in using your Facebook credentials. When a user does that, the bad guys capture their username and password and can do whatever they want with the user’s Facebook account.
Comments / 0